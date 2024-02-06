Out of the past: Sept. 30

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- A free, passenger ferryboat shuttle is set to begin operation tomorrow between Perryville and the Mississippi River bridge at Chester, Illinois; the shuttle will operate over the flooded portion of Highway 51 between McBride, Missouri, and the Chester bridge in Perry County; the highway has between 8 and 9 feet of water over it.
Jackson school superintendent Wayne Maupin hopes the weather forecast for above-normal temperatures in the area through mid-October is accurate; that's because the high school's new hot-water boiler for heating classrooms won't be operational until mid-October.
Officials of the International and Florsheim Shoe companies and of the shoe workers unions are meeting with a conciliator in St. Louis in an attempt to negotiate a new contract prior to expiration of the old agreement at midnight.
Police are searching for two prisoners who escaped Friday night through the bars of the main cell in the Cape Girardeau city jail; police say the break apparently occurred just after dark and wasn't discovered until 10:45 p.m., by officers coming into the station; the men pushed the heavy iron bars and the frame loose from the window well to make good their escape.
Building of more streets in Cape Girardeau, with some proposed as four-lane traffic arteries, was discussed in a conference yesterday in developing plans for postwar construction; it was said it is possible $320,000 may be made available for street improvements here.
Two calls in October that will send 111 men from Cape Girardeau County to Jefferson Barracks for examination and possible induction into the armed forces are announced by the Cape County Selective Service Board; the first, scheduled for mid-month, will take 99 white men, while the second in the latter part of the month will take 12 black men.
Cape Girardeau hit old Kaiser Bill a blow in the eyes over the weekend that will help put an end to his meanness; residents flocked to the four subscription booths and subscribed for Fourth Liberty Loan bonds to the amount of more than $350,000; it is thought the total may reach $400,00 by noon; Cape Girardeau's quota was $344,000.
The first fleet of the new federal steamboat service arrives in Cape Girardeau at noon, under the command of Capt. A.V. Hiner; the fleet of three barges, towed by the steamer Nokomis, is loaded with 60,000 bushels of wheat for Europe and about 6,000 tons of miscellaneous freight.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.