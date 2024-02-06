Out of the past: Sept. 30

1993

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- A free, passenger ferryboat shuttle is set to begin operation tomorrow between Perryville and the Mississippi River bridge at Chester, Illinois; the shuttle will operate over the flooded portion of Highway 51 between McBride, Missouri, and the Chester bridge in Perry County; the highway has between 8 and 9 feet of water over it.

Jackson school superintendent Wayne Maupin hopes the weather forecast for above-normal temperatures in the area through mid-October is accurate; that's because the high school's new hot-water boiler for heating classrooms won't be operational until mid-October.

1968

Officials of the International and Florsheim Shoe companies and of the shoe workers unions are meeting with a conciliator in St. Louis in an attempt to negotiate a new contract prior to expiration of the old agreement at midnight.

Police are searching for two prisoners who escaped Friday night through the bars of the main cell in the Cape Girardeau city jail; police say the break apparently occurred just after dark and wasn't discovered until 10:45 p.m., by officers coming into the station; the men pushed the heavy iron bars and the frame loose from the window well to make good their escape.