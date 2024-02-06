Out of the past: Sept. 27

1996

Gas prices along Highway 61 in Jackson have been plunging this week in response to a Citgo station promotion; a new Citgo station opened a week ago on Highway 61; to celebrate, it immediately began lowering its gas prices a penny or two a day; now prices are approximately 15 cents lower in that part of town than just about anywhere in Jackson and Cape Girardeau; the action kicked off something of a gas war, with Sinclair, Stogies and Rhodes 101 stations, all on Highway 61, dropping their prices to match.

The Cape Girardeau County Tax Increment Financing Commission met for the first time yesterday, electing county Presiding Commissioner Gerald Jones as chairman; the commission also discussed the new district, which would provide potable water, sewers and other infrastructure amenities to sections of Cape Girardeau County along Interstate 55.

1971

Lack of action on appointment of a Board of Visitors draws frowns from Cape Girardeau County Court judges; noting half a year has passed since the County Court requested Circuit Judge W. Osler Statler appoint the board to inspect detention facilities in the county, the three judges say public action will be required to force Statler to name the panel; the judges say a citizens' petition requesting appointment of the board must be presented to the Circuit Court.

ST. LOUIS -- Missouri Democrats gave Gov. Warren E. Hearnes their Truman Day award last night and, with choked words, he told 1,000 of the party's faithful he would retire from public office after his second term ends in January 1973; Lawrence F. O'Brien, Democratic national chairman, minutes later said, "Warren E. Hearnes has not retired from public office tonight. Warren, we simply won't let you. You're going to be in the front ranks in the march to the White House."