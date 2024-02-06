Out of the past: Sept. 27

Gas prices along Highway 61 in Jackson have been plunging this week in response to a Citgo station promotion; a new Citgo station opened a week ago on Highway 61; to celebrate, it immediately began lowering its gas prices a penny or two a day; now prices are approximately 15 cents lower in that part of town than just about anywhere in Jackson and Cape Girardeau; the action kicked off something of a gas war, with Sinclair, Stogies and Rhodes 101 stations, all on Highway 61, dropping their prices to match.
The Cape Girardeau County Tax Increment Financing Commission met for the first time yesterday, electing county Presiding Commissioner Gerald Jones as chairman; the commission also discussed the new district, which would provide potable water, sewers and other infrastructure amenities to sections of Cape Girardeau County along Interstate 55.
Lack of action on appointment of a Board of Visitors draws frowns from Cape Girardeau County Court judges; noting half a year has passed since the County Court requested Circuit Judge W. Osler Statler appoint the board to inspect detention facilities in the county, the three judges say public action will be required to force Statler to name the panel; the judges say a citizens' petition requesting appointment of the board must be presented to the Circuit Court.
ST. LOUIS -- Missouri Democrats gave Gov. Warren E. Hearnes their Truman Day award last night and, with choked words, he told 1,000 of the party's faithful he would retire from public office after his second term ends in January 1973; Lawrence F. O'Brien, Democratic national chairman, minutes later said, "Warren E. Hearnes has not retired from public office tonight. Warren, we simply won't let you. You're going to be in the front ranks in the march to the White House."
Four persons are injured in the collision of a Southeast Missouri Line bus and a truck on Bloomfield Road, a few yards west of Wilson Road, in the morning; those injured were T.F. Graham of Route 2, Cape Girardeau, driver of the truck, Mary Caldwell of Fornfelt, Iona Ragsdale of Illmo and Norma Keesee of Fornfelt; the latter three were passengers on the Cape Girardeau-bound bus; Clay Hunter of Illmo, the driver of the bus, had 37 passengers coming here from Illmo.
Although work is continuing on each, certain material shortages are holding up parts of the work on the new Esquire Theater building and the new front for the Excelsior Furniture Co.; the porcelain enamel front and glasswork for the same section of the theater building has yet to arrive; likewise, at the store the same situation prevails with materials for the new front delayed.
In an effort to transport people to the Southeast Missouri District Fair in Sikeston beginning tomorrow and continuing four days, special train service has been arranged by the Frisco; according to orders posted at the local Frisco station, the train will leave Cape Girardeau at 8 a.m. going by way of Gulf Junction, Illmo, Commerce, Benton, Morley, Chaffee, Oran, Brooks Junction and McMullin, and arriving in Sikeston at 11:05 a.m.; stops will also be made at other points along the line to accommodate the traveling public; the train will leave Sikeston on the return trip at 10 p.m.
Preparations are being made to care for 2,000 people, who are expected to hear Missouri Gov. Arthur Hyde at Academic Hall on Thursday evening; he and Mrs. Hyde will be guests at a reception afterward.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
