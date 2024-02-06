Out of the past: Sept. 25

A Cape Girardeau surgical group will stay in the HealthNet Blue provider network after all; Cape Girardeau Surgical Clinic Inc. was scheduled to leave the network Oct. 1, but clinic administrator Sarah Holt says talks with Blue Cross Blue Shield prompted physicians to change their minds; there will be no disruption of service through the HealthNet Blue network, Holt says.
Don Zimmer of Zimmer Radio Group expects the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) to grant licenses to operate three new radio stations in Jefferson City; but Missouri Attorney General Jay Nixon has urged the FCC to deny the sale of the three Jefferson City stations to the Zimmer family, which owns and operates a number of companies; the attorney general, presenting a 24-page argument to the FCC on Aug. 3, charged that the proposed purchases in Jefferson City would create a more concentrated market that would reduce both competition for advertising and editorial diversity on the air.
The date the Cape County Advisory Health Council had hoped to schedule a special election on a proposed county public health unit has been rejected by the County Court; the court maintained yesterday that the election shouldn't be held Oct. 23 because it wouldn't allow unregistered voters sufficient time to register.
Children in kindergarten and grades five and six, who have been having classes in Grace Methodist Church since school began Aug. 27, were moved into Franklin School for the first time Monday as renovations there near completion; portions of the renovation work have also been completed at Washington and Lorimier schools, but there is still quite a bit to be done.
The advance echelon of the annual fall migration of Canada geese has already reached Cape Girardeau, about the earliest on record for its arrival here; but the birds will not be greeted cheerfully in Southern Illinois; bowing to the pressure brought by farmers of the region, whose corn and soybean crops are the best in history, federal and state game agents will be welcoming the water fowl with fireworks in an effort to scare them away from farmers' fields.
A two-day festival is marking the 30th anniversary of Frank C. Ruh in the grocery and meat business; it also formally opens the remodeled and expanded Ruh's Super Market, 605-607 Good Hope St., which went from 2,400 square feet of space to 5,000 square feet.
Southeast Missouri is honored at a special celebration at the Wilson plantation at Wilson, Arkansas; 40 men, representing this section, are at Wilson as guests of honor of the management of the plantation; a big barbecue follows a tour of the plantation, during which the visitors are given an opportunity to see farm work in operation on a gigantic scale; from Wilson, the delegates will travel to Memphis, Tennessee, to take in the Tri-State Fair.
Work begins on the new $45,000 home for the Cape Girardeau Ford Sales and Service Co., to be located at Sprigg and Themis streets; building Fred A. Groves' new structure is the Gerhardt Construction Co. of Cape Girardeau; it will be two stories and will be built of reinforced concrete and brick.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
