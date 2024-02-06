Out of the past: Sept. 25

1998

A Cape Girardeau surgical group will stay in the HealthNet Blue provider network after all; Cape Girardeau Surgical Clinic Inc. was scheduled to leave the network Oct. 1, but clinic administrator Sarah Holt says talks with Blue Cross Blue Shield prompted physicians to change their minds; there will be no disruption of service through the HealthNet Blue network, Holt says.

Don Zimmer of Zimmer Radio Group expects the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) to grant licenses to operate three new radio stations in Jefferson City; but Missouri Attorney General Jay Nixon has urged the FCC to deny the sale of the three Jefferson City stations to the Zimmer family, which owns and operates a number of companies; the attorney general, presenting a 24-page argument to the FCC on Aug. 3, charged that the proposed purchases in Jefferson City would create a more concentrated market that would reduce both competition for advertising and editorial diversity on the air.

1973

The date the Cape County Advisory Health Council had hoped to schedule a special election on a proposed county public health unit has been rejected by the County Court; the court maintained yesterday that the election shouldn't be held Oct. 23 because it wouldn't allow unregistered voters sufficient time to register.

Children in kindergarten and grades five and six, who have been having classes in Grace Methodist Church since school began Aug. 27, were moved into Franklin School for the first time Monday as renovations there near completion; portions of the renovation work have also been completed at Washington and Lorimier schools, but there is still quite a bit to be done.