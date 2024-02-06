Out of the past: Sept. 25

1994

A special worship service in the morning is held to dedicate the newly renovated sanctuary building of First Baptist Church, 926 Broadway; the work included the renovation of the sanctuary auditorium, reconstructing bathrooms and stairways, installing an elevator and wheelchair lift and building baptismal dressing stalls.

State Reps. Marilyn Williams and Mary Kasten have been agonizing over the prospects of having to consider the impeachment of Secretary of State Judith Moriarty; both agree Moriarty's office has some major problems and Moriarty probably should resign.

1969

The Cape Girardeau Stock Car Association, which previously had been told by the City Council this was its last year of operation at Arena Park, asked for a three-year contract last night, and the council agreed to consider it; supporting the request were spokesmen for the American Legion, International Order of Odd Fellows and the SEMO District Fair Board.

Representatives of Blair Industries Inc., an aircraft engine re-manufacturing and overhauling firm, met with the Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport Board on Wednesday to discuss the possibilities of locating at the city's airport; under general terms of a possible lease, the firm would construct a 50-by-200-foot building and lease the ground from the city; if placed at the airport, the firm would locate near the old TWIKA go-cart track area.