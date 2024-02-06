Out of the past: Sept. 25

A special worship service in the morning is held to dedicate the newly renovated sanctuary building of First Baptist Church, 926 Broadway; the work included the renovation of the sanctuary auditorium, reconstructing bathrooms and stairways, installing an elevator and wheelchair lift and building baptismal dressing stalls.
State Reps. Marilyn Williams and Mary Kasten have been agonizing over the prospects of having to consider the impeachment of Secretary of State Judith Moriarty; both agree Moriarty's office has some major problems and Moriarty probably should resign.
The Cape Girardeau Stock Car Association, which previously had been told by the City Council this was its last year of operation at Arena Park, asked for a three-year contract last night, and the council agreed to consider it; supporting the request were spokesmen for the American Legion, International Order of Odd Fellows and the SEMO District Fair Board.
Representatives of Blair Industries Inc., an aircraft engine re-manufacturing and overhauling firm, met with the Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport Board on Wednesday to discuss the possibilities of locating at the city's airport; under general terms of a possible lease, the firm would construct a 50-by-200-foot building and lease the ground from the city; if placed at the airport, the firm would locate near the old TWIKA go-cart track area.
A large prisoner-of-war camp is scheduled to open at Charleston, Missouri, tomorrow, with 400 Italian prisoners to be housed there; they are enlisted men and will be moved to Charleston from Camp Weingarten in Ste. Genevieve County, Missouri; the men will be used to pick cotton and will help both small and large plantation owners in Scott and Mississippi counties and possibly elsewhere.
The steamer Gordon C. Greene, the former Cape Girardeau, stopped here a half day yesterday en route to Cincinnati on its return trip from St. Paul, Minnesota; the boat arrived early and left at noon, permitting the 142 passengers to attend church and tour the city; Capt. Tom Greene was in charge of the boat, and his mother, Mary B. Green, the boat's owner, was aboard.
Clarence Bierschwal, a former resident of Whitewater and who has been in the U.S. Navy for the past two years, arrived in Cape Girardeau yesterday to visit relatives and friends; afterward, he will go to California to join a brother, who is located there.
Thad Snow of Charleston, Missouri, president of the Southeast Missouri Agricultural Bureau, has issued a circular to melon growers in the region urging them to organize for their own protection and profit; he urges all melon growers to attend an organizational meeting next week at the Southeast Missouri District Fair at Sikeston.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
