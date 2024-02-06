Out of the past: Sept. 24

Fund-raisers for the Cape Girardeau Public Library hope baseball Hall of Famer Johnny Bench will score big with the public when he visits the city next month; Bench will be the main attraction at the Friends of the Library Foundation's second annual fund-raiser Oct. 11; he will make three appearances throughout the day for the foundation.
Four houses have been razed and four more are scheduled to go as part of Southeast Hospital's plan to create "green space" around its facility; crews from Nip Kelley Construction are clearing a lot at 415 N. Louisiana St.; another house in that block was torn down yesterday; two houses on Lacey Street have already been razed, and four on Broadway are also scheduled to go; across town at Saint Francis Medical Center, work on a new medical offices building is progressing.
The annual homecoming and open house is held at St. Vincent's College campus, 201 Morgan Oak St.; articles made by the students depicting the programs and studies at the preparatory seminary are on displayed, and seminarians conduct tours through the institution for visitors.
Members of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses on Bloomfield Road turned out yesterday and again today in the rain to tear down the old Kingdom Hall Building, 309 N. Fountain St.; membeers of the congregation decided the former hall had become an eyesore; they hope to sell the two lots and some of the material that is being salvaged.
The Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce and Jaycees have set a goal of $120,000 for an industrial fund to be used to attract industry to the city; the plan of finance eliminates outright gifts and instead provides life insurance for subscribers through Columbian National Life Insurance Co.; a similar plan, with the Columbian firm, was first used by Centenary Methodist Church to fund its debt on its Education Building and later by Southeast Hospital to pay off the debt on its building.
In a statement explaining the position of the union in regard to negotiations for a wage increase from the International Shoe Co., the negotiating committee of the United Shoe Workers (C.I.O.) declares "our answer to the company was that there will be no agreement and no work on Oct. 1, 1947, and thereafter if we do not receive an immediate wage increase."
CHAFFEE, Mo. -- The National Guard troops that had been stationed at Chaffee to protect the property of the railroad company from striking shopmen have been withdrawn; the adjutant general issued orders Wednesday for the demobilization of the troops, and all the guardsmen were turned loose Friday.
Cape Girardeau street cars are to continue the plan employed during fair week, circling the big loop, all traveling in the same direction; it has been found that much better service can be provided by the same number of cars and drivers in this way due to the fact that there are no waits at the numerous switches and meeting points; at present all cars travel west on Broadway and continue around the belt line, to the left.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.