Out of the past: Sept. 24

1997

Fund-raisers for the Cape Girardeau Public Library hope baseball Hall of Famer Johnny Bench will score big with the public when he visits the city next month; Bench will be the main attraction at the Friends of the Library Foundation's second annual fund-raiser Oct. 11; he will make three appearances throughout the day for the foundation.

Four houses have been razed and four more are scheduled to go as part of Southeast Hospital's plan to create "green space" around its facility; crews from Nip Kelley Construction are clearing a lot at 415 N. Louisiana St.; another house in that block was torn down yesterday; two houses on Lacey Street have already been razed, and four on Broadway are also scheduled to go; across town at Saint Francis Medical Center, work on a new medical offices building is progressing.

1972

The annual homecoming and open house is held at St. Vincent's College campus, 201 Morgan Oak St.; articles made by the students depicting the programs and studies at the preparatory seminary are on displayed, and seminarians conduct tours through the institution for visitors.

Members of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses on Bloomfield Road turned out yesterday and again today in the rain to tear down the old Kingdom Hall Building, 309 N. Fountain St.; membeers of the congregation decided the former hall had become an eyesore; they hope to sell the two lots and some of the material that is being salvaged.