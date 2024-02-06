Out of the past: Sept. 22

1997

Yesterday's Southeast Missourian newspaper included an ad that should make people in the northwestern part of Cape Girardeau happy; the ad seeks bids for constructing a wider and straighter Perryville Road; for almost a decade, city officials have discussed improving the northern reaches of the road; by the beginning of next summer, Perryville Road from Meyer Drive to the entrance to Hanover Lutheran Church could be a 36-foot-wide road with curbs and gutters and a sidewalk on one side.

Overnight Cottage, a bed and breakfast operation, has opened at 605 (rear) Broadway; the cottage is a 119-year-old brick building, which originally served as a summer kitchen for the Victorian-style home at 605 Broadway.

1972

Picketing members of Bricklayers Local 23 here turn about 80 construction workers away from their jobs at the site of Cloverleaf Development Corp.'s million-dollar rent-subsidy housing project on Bloomfield Road; it is the third time since construction began in mid-March that strikes have halted construction; Cloverleaf officials say today's labor problems will probably cause about a three-month overrun in completion.

Approximately $2,000 in equipment attached to the gondola of a balloon launched from the Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport on Sept. 14 was stolen after the payload landed in the Cincinnati, Ohio, area Saturday, officials of the launch contracting firm have revealed; such items as batteries, a parachute and timers were taken from the gondola before recovery operations could be completed.