Out of the past: Sept. 22

Yesterday's Southeast Missourian newspaper included an ad that should make people in the northwestern part of Cape Girardeau happy; the ad seeks bids for constructing a wider and straighter Perryville Road; for almost a decade, city officials have discussed improving the northern reaches of the road; by the beginning of next summer, Perryville Road from Meyer Drive to the entrance to Hanover Lutheran Church could be a 36-foot-wide road with curbs and gutters and a sidewalk on one side.
Overnight Cottage, a bed and breakfast operation, has opened at 605 (rear) Broadway; the cottage is a 119-year-old brick building, which originally served as a summer kitchen for the Victorian-style home at 605 Broadway.
Picketing members of Bricklayers Local 23 here turn about 80 construction workers away from their jobs at the site of Cloverleaf Development Corp.'s million-dollar rent-subsidy housing project on Bloomfield Road; it is the third time since construction began in mid-March that strikes have halted construction; Cloverleaf officials say today's labor problems will probably cause about a three-month overrun in completion.
Approximately $2,000 in equipment attached to the gondola of a balloon launched from the Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport on Sept. 14 was stolen after the payload landed in the Cincinnati, Ohio, area Saturday, officials of the launch contracting firm have revealed; such items as batteries, a parachute and timers were taken from the gondola before recovery operations could be completed.
Cape Girardeau Mayor R.E. Beckman announces that an ordinance is being drawn up for presentation to the City Council authorizing a $15 per month increase to certain city employees, and a 7 1/2-cent hourly increase to others; the increase will be possible, the mayor explains, by savings in the current fiscal year over last year when the city, unable to secure many items of equipment during the war, had heavy cost on replacement materials.
Having graduated from nurses training at Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Betty Jo Limbaugh, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William L. Limbaugh of Benton, Missouri, is a new member of the staff of the Wesley Memorial Hospital in Chicago,
Indications are at noon that all attendance records at the Cape Girardeau County Fair will be broken; bright sunshine early in the day gave promise of almost perfect weather, and at an early hour, hundreds were thronging into the big enclosure at Fairground Park, evidently intent on seeing the big stock show and agricultural and other exhibits; highways leading into Cape Girardeau are crowded with hurrying motorists.
The apple crop this season is the best in many years, according to reports coming in from a number of surrounding counties; fruit growers estimate the yield may be many times that of last year.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
