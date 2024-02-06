Out of the past: Sept. 21

1996

SIKESTON, Mo. -- Greer Chapel Church members have decided to rebuild; the question now is where, says Alice Henry, a longtime member of the church, which was destroyed in an arson fire Sept. 13; church members met last night to discuss the congregation's future; members of the Missionary Baptist congregation are trying to decide whether to stay on the site about two miles north of Sikeston on Highway ZZ or to find another site for the church.

The leading candidates in the 8th District congressional race are debating over debates; despite weeks of negotiations, Democrat Emily Firebaugh and independent-Republican candidate Jo Ann Emerson haven't reached agreement on a series of debates; both candidates fired verbal volleys at each other Thursday via faxes, accusing each other of holding up the debates.

1971

Nearly $4 million in federal funds has been approved by the House-Senate Public Works Appropriation Conference Committee for continuation of several water projects in Southeast Missouri; included are the study of the proposed Mississippi River harbor at Cape Girardeau and emergency repair of a dirt levee in the Little River-Hubble Creek-Ramsey Branch area south of here.

Application was made with the Jackson City Council last night for a franchise to operate a cable television system in Jackson; the application was made by Frank Wirey of Cable TV Inc. of Richmond, Missouri; the council took no action on the request.