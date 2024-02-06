Out of the past: Sept. 21

1995

Cape Girardeau's Historic Preservation Commission is lending its support to residents of an historic downtown neighborhood fighting a government proposal to locate a new federal building in the area; meeting last night at City Hall, the nine-member commission unanimously agreed to send a letter opposing the idea to the regional representative of the General Services Administration.

Three persons -- flight nurse Paula Crossman, flight paramedic Robert Helmers and pilot Robert Campbell -- survived the crash of their Southeast Missouri Hospital LifeBeat helicopter shortly after 4 a.m. yesterday in a swampy, wooded area near the Mississippi River in Union County, Illinois; Crossman suffered only bumps and bruises, while the pilot and paramedic both have broken backs.

1970

A building complex to house a new county jail, juvenile detention facilities, sheriff's and juvenile court offices is proposed to the Cape County Court in the morning; the building, with an estimated cost of $435,000, would be built to the north of the county courthouse in Jackson; the plan receives general approval of the court and Magistrate Roland G. Busch; Circuit Judge W. Osler Statler will view the plans later in the day.

South Cape Girardeau Community Progress Center is without a full-time director following the abrupt firing of Bobby Lee Williams; the "young militant" was dismissed nearly 2 1/2 weeks ago, but the action of the South Cape Community Action Council, which governs the center, wasn't revealed until over the weekend.