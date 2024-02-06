Out of the past: Sept. 21

Cape Girardeau's Historic Preservation Commission is lending its support to residents of an historic downtown neighborhood fighting a government proposal to locate a new federal building in the area; meeting last night at City Hall, the nine-member commission unanimously agreed to send a letter opposing the idea to the regional representative of the General Services Administration.
Three persons -- flight nurse Paula Crossman, flight paramedic Robert Helmers and pilot Robert Campbell -- survived the crash of their Southeast Missouri Hospital LifeBeat helicopter shortly after 4 a.m. yesterday in a swampy, wooded area near the Mississippi River in Union County, Illinois; Crossman suffered only bumps and bruises, while the pilot and paramedic both have broken backs.
A building complex to house a new county jail, juvenile detention facilities, sheriff's and juvenile court offices is proposed to the Cape County Court in the morning; the building, with an estimated cost of $435,000, would be built to the north of the county courthouse in Jackson; the plan receives general approval of the court and Magistrate Roland G. Busch; Circuit Judge W. Osler Statler will view the plans later in the day.
South Cape Girardeau Community Progress Center is without a full-time director following the abrupt firing of Bobby Lee Williams; the "young militant" was dismissed nearly 2 1/2 weeks ago, but the action of the South Cape Community Action Council, which governs the center, wasn't revealed until over the weekend.
Celebrating Cape Girardeau Day yesterday, 8,140 persons turned in paid admissions to the fairgrounds, while an estimated 2,000 more, including employees of the fair and those who managed to squeeze through the gates unnoticed, were on the grounds; the grandstands were packed twice yesterday, first for the horse races and free attractions in the afternoon and the second time for the first of three night horse show programs; today, hundreds of rural school children from over Southeast Missouri are on the grounds.
MARBLE HILL, Mo. -- Mr. and Mrs. J.W. Kinder of Marble Hill were notified late yesterday by their son, Sgt. Walter Kinder, that he is safe in Manila, Philippine Islands, and hopes to be home soon; young Kinder was a prisoner of war in Japan since the fall of Corregidor in May 1942.
James A. Kinder, Good Hope Street druggist, leaves in the morning for St. Louis to attend the National Association of Retail Druggists convention; the convention will be in session several days.
Tilsit Mayor Charles Dankel has associated himself with Henry Borgfeld, and the two have started out to break the meat packers' trust; they will offer meat for sale every Saturday at Tilsit, all fresh and of prime quality, at prices about one-half of what the meat trust demands.
Sharon K. Sanders
