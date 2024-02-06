Out of the past: Sept. 21

The rift between property owners and contractors which stalled channel improvements to the Cape LaCroix Creek Flood Control Project has been resolved; the final phase of work on the channel improvement to Cape LaCroix Creek behind the Lowell's/Silo Building north of Bloomfield Road will resume this week after being halted several months.
Seventy Scott City High School students stand in freshly mowed grass around the flag pole, praying for their school, teachers and fellow students; the prayer service offers students a chance to stand up and be counted as Christians, say student leaders Brad Smith and Chad Bles.
A consecration service for the educational staff of Grace United Methodist Church is part of the morning worship service; about 70 persons are included in the staff; a church-wide family picnic for all members of the church is held in the afternoon at Capaha Park.
The observance of Yom Kippur, Day of Atonement, begins in the evening with a service at B'Nai Israel Synagogue, 126 S. Main St.; a service is also scheduled to begin at 9 Monday morning and will continue until sunset, when the first star is sighted.
Because the Cape Girardeau County "manpower barrel" is about empty, the Selective Service Board is reclassifying men who are under 26 years of age, and about the only classification that is furnishing youths for Class 1A is the 2C or farmer group; an estimated 100 to 125 will be moved into 1A from the farmer class, but the men will have the right to appeal.
Leon Brinkopf, who has been playing shortstop for the Newark Club of the Ohio State League the past three weeks, has returned home and expects to be in uniform Sunday for the Capahas against the all-star team from Illinois.
Professor J. Clyde Brandt, director of music at the Teachers College, has been engaged by the Board of Stewards of Centenary Methodist Church to take charge of its music; Brandt will play the big organ and direct the choir.
The Rev. C.H. Morton and his wife arrived at noon Saturday from Centerville, Iowa, holding services at the Presbyterian church; he was tendered a call by that congregation two weeks ago; while here, they are being entertained at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Otto Kochtitzky.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
