Out of the past: Sept. 21

1994

The rift between property owners and contractors which stalled channel improvements to the Cape LaCroix Creek Flood Control Project has been resolved; the final phase of work on the channel improvement to Cape LaCroix Creek behind the Lowell's/Silo Building north of Bloomfield Road will resume this week after being halted several months.

Seventy Scott City High School students stand in freshly mowed grass around the flag pole, praying for their school, teachers and fellow students; the prayer service offers students a chance to stand up and be counted as Christians, say student leaders Brad Smith and Chad Bles.

1969

A consecration service for the educational staff of Grace United Methodist Church is part of the morning worship service; about 70 persons are included in the staff; a church-wide family picnic for all members of the church is held in the afternoon at Capaha Park.

The observance of Yom Kippur, Day of Atonement, begins in the evening with a service at B'Nai Israel Synagogue, 126 S. Main St.; a service is also scheduled to begin at 9 Monday morning and will continue until sunset, when the first star is sighted.