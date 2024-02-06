Out of the past: Sept. 21

1992

A mother, grandmother and 11-month-old boy were shot fatally yesterday in the second triple homicide in Cape Girardeau in just over a month. Andrew Lyons of Cape Girardeau has been charged in the deaths of Evelyn Sparks, her daughter Bridgette Harris, and Dontay Harris, the son of Harris and Lyons.

Veteran firefighter and assistant chief Max Jauch has been appointed interim fire chief of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department; he will serve until a permanent chief is named. Jauch's appointment is effective Oct. 1, one day after fire chief Gene Hindman officially retires.

1967

A light rain, which began yesterday afternoon, turns into a downpour early this morning, causing flooding of some Cape Girardeau streets and a few traffic jams. Officials report 2.41 inches of rain fell in the past 24 hours, most of it between 5 and 7 this morning.

CHARLESTON, Mo. -- A mass transferral of black elementary children to predominately all-white schools was prevented here last night when the Charleston Board of Education agreed to a compromise plan that will allow 48 black pupils to enter Eugene Field and Mark Twain Elementary schools. More than 250 black pupils from Lincoln Elementary School here and Washington Elementary School in Wyatt, Missouri, had asked to be allowed to transfer to the two Charleston facilities.