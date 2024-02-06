Out of the past: Sept. 21

A mother, grandmother and 11-month-old boy were shot fatally yesterday in the second triple homicide in Cape Girardeau in just over a month. Andrew Lyons of Cape Girardeau has been charged in the deaths of Evelyn Sparks, her daughter Bridgette Harris, and Dontay Harris, the son of Harris and Lyons.
Veteran firefighter and assistant chief Max Jauch has been appointed interim fire chief of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department; he will serve until a permanent chief is named. Jauch's appointment is effective Oct. 1, one day after fire chief Gene Hindman officially retires.
A light rain, which began yesterday afternoon, turns into a downpour early this morning, causing flooding of some Cape Girardeau streets and a few traffic jams. Officials report 2.41 inches of rain fell in the past 24 hours, most of it between 5 and 7 this morning.
CHARLESTON, Mo. -- A mass transferral of black elementary children to predominately all-white schools was prevented here last night when the Charleston Board of Education agreed to a compromise plan that will allow 48 black pupils to enter Eugene Field and Mark Twain Elementary schools. More than 250 black pupils from Lincoln Elementary School here and Washington Elementary School in Wyatt, Missouri, had asked to be allowed to transfer to the two Charleston facilities.
Installation ceremonies for the Lloyd Dale Clippard Post of the Veterans of Foreign Wars were held yesterday afternoon at Security Hall. The post was instituted, and 35 men took the obligation. George Payne of St. Louis, department chief in Missouri, mustered in the post. Installed as commander of the new post was A.W. Adams.
Four cannons, which have stood in Courthouse Park for years, will be given directly to an appropriate government agency, the city council decides. The barrels of the guns are brass. The two cannons at the east side of the courthouse are 1,200-pound guns and are dated 1862; the two on the west side are smaller, weighing 427 pounds each; these are boat Howitzers, one manufactured in 1861 and the other in 1872.
About 3,000 people gather in the drizzling rain and cool winds at Jackson to see the latest contingent of boys off to military camp. Speeches are made, and school children sing patriotic songs as two young laddies hoist the large flag on the pole in the courthouse yard. After the program, a band leads a parade of novice soldiers to the railroad station.
A petition is being circulated among businessmen of Cape Girardeau for the purpose of creating a fund to build a new bridge over Sloan Creek in the north end of the city.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
