Out of the past: Sept. 20

Ringing in the Jewish New Year isn't done with bells and whistles but with the awakening call of the shofar, a ram's horn; sounding the shofar begins the call to reflection and repentance for Rosh Hashanah, a holy Jewish day; Jews around the world begin to celebrate Rosh Hashanah at sundown; those in Cape Girardeau number so few that services are rarely held at the B'nai Israel Synagogue on South Main Street; instead, many Jews in the region attend services at synagogues in St. Louis or Carbondale, Illinois.
PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- A new higher education center could be operating in St. Mary's of the Barrens Seminary buildings as early as next summer or fall; that's the assessment of Dr. Dale Nitzschke, Southeast Missouri State University president; Nitzschke has discussed the issue with Perry County civic leaders and the Congregation of the Mission, the Catholic organization that owns the seminary buildings; through the efforts of the Perry County Industrial Development Authority, a local committee has been formed to spearhead the project.
Although some tennis enthusiasts may not be happy about the idea, it looks as if the city will have to postpone improvement of the tennis courts in Capaha Park until spring; Cape Girardeau city manager W.G. Lawley says the city is waiting for construction proposals from Delta Asphalt Inc. of Cape Girardeau before work can begin on renovation of the four courts.
A hearing has been set for March 5 and 6 in Cape Girardeau County Circuit Court on the City of Jackson's annexation proposal; Jackson Mayor Carlton Meyer says the hearing will greatly delay the city's annexation plans, which he had hoped to bring to a vote in October; the City of Cape Girardeau has objected to Jackson's plans, claiming the area lying between the Jackson city limits and Interstate 55 shouldn't be annexed by Jackson because it would impede Cape Girardeau's ability to implement two-mile zoning outside its city limits.
Hard hit by a desperate shortage of cement, new construction in Cape Girardeau, after a healthy start at the beginning of September, has ground to a near halt in the past 10 days; mirroring the war days of building restrictions, only one construction authorization has been issued by the city since Sept. 9, and that was for a wash house costing $100.
Herb Upton has returned to Cape Girardeau from Ventura, California, where he has been playing shortstop for a farm club of the New York Yankees since the middle of June; he will play with the Beaumont, Texas, club of the Texas League in 1949; while with Ventura, Upton batted .290 in 82 games, getting one home run, 12 triples, 22 doubles and 25 stolen bases.
Bright sunshine in the morning, giving promise of a fair day, sends hundreds of persons through the turnstiles at Fairground Park for the third day of the Cape Fair; work on the race track, to get it in shape for the $2,500 racing card this afternoon, starts shortly after daybreak, and fair officials are certain the course will be ready in time for the 1 p.m. start.
Attempts of Celia McGowan-Statler of Medicine Lodge, Kansas, to regain a part of the estate of the late David Statler, said to have been her father, have been revived; attorneys for the woman are busying taking depositions at Daisy in an effort to establish her claim; David Statler, formerly of Daisy, died nearly three years ago in Oklahoma and his body sent back for burial.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
