Out of the past: Sept. 20

1998

Ringing in the Jewish New Year isn't done with bells and whistles but with the awakening call of the shofar, a ram's horn; sounding the shofar begins the call to reflection and repentance for Rosh Hashanah, a holy Jewish day; Jews around the world begin to celebrate Rosh Hashanah at sundown; those in Cape Girardeau number so few that services are rarely held at the B'nai Israel Synagogue on South Main Street; instead, many Jews in the region attend services at synagogues in St. Louis or Carbondale, Illinois.

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- A new higher education center could be operating in St. Mary's of the Barrens Seminary buildings as early as next summer or fall; that's the assessment of Dr. Dale Nitzschke, Southeast Missouri State University president; Nitzschke has discussed the issue with Perry County civic leaders and the Congregation of the Mission, the Catholic organization that owns the seminary buildings; through the efforts of the Perry County Industrial Development Authority, a local committee has been formed to spearhead the project.

1973

Although some tennis enthusiasts may not be happy about the idea, it looks as if the city will have to postpone improvement of the tennis courts in Capaha Park until spring; Cape Girardeau city manager W.G. Lawley says the city is waiting for construction proposals from Delta Asphalt Inc. of Cape Girardeau before work can begin on renovation of the four courts.

A hearing has been set for March 5 and 6 in Cape Girardeau County Circuit Court on the City of Jackson's annexation proposal; Jackson Mayor Carlton Meyer says the hearing will greatly delay the city's annexation plans, which he had hoped to bring to a vote in October; the City of Cape Girardeau has objected to Jackson's plans, claiming the area lying between the Jackson city limits and Interstate 55 shouldn't be annexed by Jackson because it would impede Cape Girardeau's ability to implement two-mile zoning outside its city limits.