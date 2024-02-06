Out of the past: Sept. 2

1997

The Cape Girardeau City Council approves an agreement with DSW Development Corp. to have it supervise the construction of an extension of Siemers Drive to the new state Highway 74; under the agreement, the city will pay DSW up to $515,000 to supervise the work; it is the third time this summer the city has contracted with an outside party to build a major public works project cheaper and faster than the city could do it on its own.

The Jackson Noon Optimist Club is getting attention on the international level for its cyclist-friendly section of Jackson Park known as Safety City; the paved mock-neighborhood located west of Rotary Lake on Optimist Hill was created in 1992; the club recently won top honors in the best safety category in an international Optimist competition.

1972

Cape Girardeau City Public Works Department employees will have a 40-hour work week after Jan. 1 through their acceptance of proposed solutions to job issues; the proposals were made after discussions between City Manager W.G. Lawley and representatives of the various workers in the street department, garage and sewage treatment plant; salaries for the 40-hour week will be figured on the same monthly pay rate as the salaries for the 44 hours some employees now work each week.

Construction is progressing on a four-lane bridge across the Mississippi River at Caruthersville, Missouri; the 7,098-foot span is being built jointly by Missouri and Tennessee and will become a link of Interstate 55 south of Hayti, Missouri, terminating at Dyersburg, Tennessee.