Out of the past: Sept. 2

Volunteers collect $314,121 from people in the Cape Girardeau and Marion, Illinois, areas as part of the annual Labor Day Muscular Dystrophy Association Telethon; nationally, Jerry Lewis' telethon raises a record $49.1 million in pledges and contributions for the battle against neuromuscular diseases.
Charles and Marian Seiler Hutchings, together with Joe and Vickie Baker Seiler of Hutchings Family Memorial Group Inc., have purchased the real estate of Baker Funeral Home in Marble Hill, Missouri; the funeral home will reopen under the name of Hutchings Funeral Chapel.
Because of the danger to motorists at the Bloomfield Road-Kingshighway intersection -- "brought home" by a serious accident there Tuesday -- the Cape Girardeau City Council last night more or less broke a precedent and awarded a contract for its improvement on a bid 28% above the estimate; Superior Concreters won the contract.
The body of Bob Howard of Cape Girardeau, who fell from a boat here Aug. 15, is pulled from the Mississippi River about 32 miles south of here following its discovery by the U.S. Coast Guard; Howard, 41, was the co-owner of Howard Athletic Goods Co., 900 Broadway.
Labor Day. Business and industry are generally suspended as Girardeans observe the holiday; highlighting entertainment offerings during the day is the annual picnic of the Knights of Columbus on the clubhouse grounds on South Spanish Street.
Brakes on a Trailways motor bus failed while on the Cape Girardeau traffic bridge at 10:25 a.m. Sunday, the vehicle striking a concrete abutment at the east end of the bridge tollhouse; four passengers in the Cape Girardeau-bound bus were slightly injured.
Dr. James Reis Ewing, widely-known sociologist and recognized authority on political economy in America, has been named to fill the chair of sociology and political economics at the Teachers College here; he will fill the vacancy caused by the resignation of Dr. M.R. Thompson, who was called to Iowa State Teachers College at Cedar Rapids.
James D. Rodgers, a Confederate veteran living in Scott County, fears the boys who wore the gray may not meet this year at the annual reunion; no notice has been sent out for the gathering this fall in Houston, Texas; there are only a few Confederate veterans in Scott County: Rodgers, William Boutwell of Oran, John W. Evans of Morley, Ran Deaton of Vanduser, Robert Randol of Sikeston, and James A. Rodgers, G.W. Bryant and Joshua Kirby, all of Benton.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
