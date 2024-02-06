Out of the past: Sept. 2

1996

Volunteers collect $314,121 from people in the Cape Girardeau and Marion, Illinois, areas as part of the annual Labor Day Muscular Dystrophy Association Telethon; nationally, Jerry Lewis' telethon raises a record $49.1 million in pledges and contributions for the battle against neuromuscular diseases.

Charles and Marian Seiler Hutchings, together with Joe and Vickie Baker Seiler of Hutchings Family Memorial Group Inc., have purchased the real estate of Baker Funeral Home in Marble Hill, Missouri; the funeral home will reopen under the name of Hutchings Funeral Chapel.

1971

Because of the danger to motorists at the Bloomfield Road-Kingshighway intersection -- "brought home" by a serious accident there Tuesday -- the Cape Girardeau City Council last night more or less broke a precedent and awarded a contract for its improvement on a bid 28% above the estimate; Superior Concreters won the contract.

The body of Bob Howard of Cape Girardeau, who fell from a boat here Aug. 15, is pulled from the Mississippi River about 32 miles south of here following its discovery by the U.S. Coast Guard; Howard, 41, was the co-owner of Howard Athletic Goods Co., 900 Broadway.