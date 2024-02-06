All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
RecordsSeptember 2, 2017
Out of the past: Sept. 2
The Cape Girardeau City Council yesterday unanimously approved placing on the Nov. 3 election ballot the issue of whether to switch from at-large council elections to zone representation; there was no discussion by council members on the ordinance to place the issue -- prompted by a citywide petition drive -- on the ballot...

1992

The Cape Girardeau City Council yesterday unanimously approved placing on the Nov. 3 election ballot the issue of whether to switch from at-large council elections to zone representation; there was no discussion by council members on the ordinance to place the issue -- prompted by a citywide petition drive -- on the ballot.

Construction of a county bridge over the Diversion Channel could be finished by the first of December; the 200-foot-long span on County Road 253 about three miles west of Whitewater is the largest bridge ever replaced by the county.

1967

Pre-induction physical examinations have been canceled here and elsewhere in the state for September and probably October because of a shortage of funds; the cancellation is on examinations only, not inductions, which will occur as scheduled.

An unannounced meeting between the Cape Girardeau City Council and the Public Housing Authority was held Thursday night, and several citizens were refused admittance upon appearing at Common Pleas Courthouse; Bobby L. Williams, manpower development specialist for the Tri-County Human Resources Corp., says he and six other persons interested in public housing were turned away by a member of the housing authority, who told them it was a private meeting.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

1942

Expressing the desire that they be melted down and remade into shells to fire at the nation's enemies, B. Rust Brown of Bell City, Missouri, has turned in to the Stoddard County scrap drive his most prized possession: a collection of huge shell casings he picked up after World War I in the Argonne Forest in Frances; the shells were brought to Cape Girardeau yesterday and are on display in the window of The Southeast Missourian newspaper.

Meeting in the courthouse at Jackson last night, the Cape Girardeau County Republican Committee unanimously nominated Cape Girardeau attorney Rush H. Limbaugh as candidate for prosecuting attorney; Limbaugh is serving as acting prosecuting attorney, taking over the office yesterday.

1917

William Regenhardt and Frank Neal, now serving in the Navy as yeomen or civilian members, arrive home at noon to spend 24 hours with their parents; they will return to the Great Lakes Training Station north of Chicago tomorrow; Neal is studying radio code, while Regenhardt is employed in the building operations at the station.

Writing to a St. Louis newspaper from Camp Clark, a correspondent reports that Capt. Harry Bridges of Cape Girardeau, quartermaster of the camp, and Cleve Rodgers, formerly of Benton, Missouri, his assistant, are the big men in the department supplying the 10,000 men with their rations without interruption.

-- Sharon K. Sanders

Story Tags
Out of the Past
Advertisement
Related
RecordsOct. 4
Road work: Bridge repairs reduce SB I-55 in Scott County
RecordsOct. 3
Cape County coroner motion hearing scheduled for November
RecordsOct. 3
Road work: Route AA in Scott County closed for bridge mainte...
RecordsSep. 30
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, dru...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
RecordsSep. 30
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
RecordsSep. 27
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
Police report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Police report 9-28-24
Fire report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Fire report 9-28-24
Road work: SB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement repairs
RecordsSep. 27
Road work: SB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement repairs
Road work: Route O in Scott County reduced for bridge work
RecordsSep. 27
Road work: Route O in Scott County reduced for bridge work
Fire report 9-27-24
RecordsSep. 26
Fire report 9-27-24
Police report 9-27-24
RecordsSep. 26
Police report 9-27-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy