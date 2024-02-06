Out of the past: Sept. 2

1992

The Cape Girardeau City Council yesterday unanimously approved placing on the Nov. 3 election ballot the issue of whether to switch from at-large council elections to zone representation; there was no discussion by council members on the ordinance to place the issue -- prompted by a citywide petition drive -- on the ballot.

Construction of a county bridge over the Diversion Channel could be finished by the first of December; the 200-foot-long span on County Road 253 about three miles west of Whitewater is the largest bridge ever replaced by the county.

1967

Pre-induction physical examinations have been canceled here and elsewhere in the state for September and probably October because of a shortage of funds; the cancellation is on examinations only, not inductions, which will occur as scheduled.

An unannounced meeting between the Cape Girardeau City Council and the Public Housing Authority was held Thursday night, and several citizens were refused admittance upon appearing at Common Pleas Courthouse; Bobby L. Williams, manpower development specialist for the Tri-County Human Resources Corp., says he and six other persons interested in public housing were turned away by a member of the housing authority, who told them it was a private meeting.