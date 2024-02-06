Out of the past: Sept. 2

The Cape Girardeau City Council yesterday unanimously approved placing on the Nov. 3 election ballot the issue of whether to switch from at-large council elections to zone representation; there was no discussion by council members on the ordinance to place the issue -- prompted by a citywide petition drive -- on the ballot.
Construction of a county bridge over the Diversion Channel could be finished by the first of December; the 200-foot-long span on County Road 253 about three miles west of Whitewater is the largest bridge ever replaced by the county.
Pre-induction physical examinations have been canceled here and elsewhere in the state for September and probably October because of a shortage of funds; the cancellation is on examinations only, not inductions, which will occur as scheduled.
An unannounced meeting between the Cape Girardeau City Council and the Public Housing Authority was held Thursday night, and several citizens were refused admittance upon appearing at Common Pleas Courthouse; Bobby L. Williams, manpower development specialist for the Tri-County Human Resources Corp., says he and six other persons interested in public housing were turned away by a member of the housing authority, who told them it was a private meeting.
Expressing the desire that they be melted down and remade into shells to fire at the nation's enemies, B. Rust Brown of Bell City, Missouri, has turned in to the Stoddard County scrap drive his most prized possession: a collection of huge shell casings he picked up after World War I in the Argonne Forest in Frances; the shells were brought to Cape Girardeau yesterday and are on display in the window of The Southeast Missourian newspaper.
Meeting in the courthouse at Jackson last night, the Cape Girardeau County Republican Committee unanimously nominated Cape Girardeau attorney Rush H. Limbaugh as candidate for prosecuting attorney; Limbaugh is serving as acting prosecuting attorney, taking over the office yesterday.
William Regenhardt and Frank Neal, now serving in the Navy as yeomen or civilian members, arrive home at noon to spend 24 hours with their parents; they will return to the Great Lakes Training Station north of Chicago tomorrow; Neal is studying radio code, while Regenhardt is employed in the building operations at the station.
Writing to a St. Louis newspaper from Camp Clark, a correspondent reports that Capt. Harry Bridges of Cape Girardeau, quartermaster of the camp, and Cleve Rodgers, formerly of Benton, Missouri, his assistant, are the big men in the department supplying the 10,000 men with their rations without interruption.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
