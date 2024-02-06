Out of the past: Sept. 19

The American Queen riverboat docks at Cape Girardeau in the afternoon; making its only visit here this season, the paddle wheeler is the largest vessel of the Delta Queen Steamboat Co.; earlier in the day, the Mississippi Queen docked here.
The 143rd SEMO District Fair ends in the evening with performances by Lone Star and Brad Hawkins at the grandstand; earlier in the day, spectators gathered for an antique tractor pull, the parade of champions and the ever-popular poultry/rabbit dress-up.
It's been nearly nine months since rural areas of Cape Girardeau County have had fire protection, and the outlook for protection can be described as dim; a group of rural property owners who sought formation of a county fire protection district last spring has disbanded, and a renewed effort isn't forthcoming; farmers who opposed the tax-supported district on the grounds they would be taxed unfairly haven't come up with a solution.
CHAFFEE, Mo. -- There are unconfirmed reports of two helicopters hovering over a farm east of here early in the morning; Chaffee police officer Elmer Trost reports about 3:40 a.m. he saw lights of what appeared to be helicopters at a distance from a vantage point along Highway 77; there have been numerous reports throughout the state of unidentified helicopters being seen at night; some speculate they might be cattle rustlers.
Two young women, commercial artists of Chicago, tie up at the Head dock on the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau for a time in the morning;Margaret Carpenter and Mary Kuhn left Chicago July 1 and have paddled 407 miles in their canoe; nights are spent on sandbars, as they make their way to New Orleans.
The 1948 SEMO District Fair closes in the afternoon after its seven-day stand at Arena Park; the week's attendance is hiked by today's motorcycle races, 3,382 persons paying to see the afternoon event; total attendance for the week was 27,228, up from last year's total of 24,919.
Disappointment reigns in Cape Girardeau, as once again the appearance of the Army dirigible TC-3 is canceled; a message from Maj. James A. Paegelow, commander of Scott Field in Belleville, Illinois, informs Cape Fair organizers that the aircraft has been grounded by heavy rain and wind; Cape Girardeau is also afflicted with wetness, seriously upsetting the horse racing schedule at the fair; if the rain, which started late last night, ceases this afternoon, a half dozen men will be put to work on the track and will work all night to get it in shape for tomorrow's races.
A movement to build a new, non-sectarian hospital in Cape Girardeau, costing in excess of $175,000, is launched here; a committee is in the process of viewing several possible sites for the facility, and it is hoped an option on one of the most desirable tracts will be secured before the end of the week; the new hospital will probably be known as the Cape Girardeau City Hospital.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
