Out of the past: Sept. 19

1998

The American Queen riverboat docks at Cape Girardeau in the afternoon; making its only visit here this season, the paddle wheeler is the largest vessel of the Delta Queen Steamboat Co.; earlier in the day, the Mississippi Queen docked here.

The 143rd SEMO District Fair ends in the evening with performances by Lone Star and Brad Hawkins at the grandstand; earlier in the day, spectators gathered for an antique tractor pull, the parade of champions and the ever-popular poultry/rabbit dress-up.

1973

It's been nearly nine months since rural areas of Cape Girardeau County have had fire protection, and the outlook for protection can be described as dim; a group of rural property owners who sought formation of a county fire protection district last spring has disbanded, and a renewed effort isn't forthcoming; farmers who opposed the tax-supported district on the grounds they would be taxed unfairly haven't come up with a solution.

CHAFFEE, Mo. -- There are unconfirmed reports of two helicopters hovering over a farm east of here early in the morning; Chaffee police officer Elmer Trost reports about 3:40 a.m. he saw lights of what appeared to be helicopters at a distance from a vantage point along Highway 77; there have been numerous reports throughout the state of unidentified helicopters being seen at night; some speculate they might be cattle rustlers.