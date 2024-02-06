Out of the past: Sept. 19

1994

"Seeds on the Wind," Jean Bell Mosley's latest book, will go on sale this month; the book comprises 80 of Mosley's newspaper columns, magazine stories and articles, dating as far back as 1960.

Arguments over property standards overshadow the Cape Girardeau City Council's approval of Air Evac EMS Inc. as the new fixed-base operator at the municipal airport; the council tables action on a proposed minimum property maintenance standard until its next meeting; in addition, the council reaches a settlement with Cape Central Airways, ending litigation between the parties and opening the door for Air Evac to take over as fixed-base operator immediately.

1969

High interest rates, uncertainty over assessed valuation and money limitations have led the Cape Girardeau Board of Education to postpone for a year plans to build a new middle school at Bertling and Sprigg streets; school officials had hoped to seek bond issue passage this year with a view toward occupancy of a new school in September 1971.

CAIRO, Ill. -- Police and fire commissioner Elmer Winkler, 35, becomes the fourth Cairo city official to quit his job within a week; he says business reasons prompted the move; recently, blacks have picketed a food store Winkler operates; Winkler says he has just opened another store and lacks the time for the city post.