Out of the past: Sept. 19

"Seeds on the Wind," Jean Bell Mosley's latest book, will go on sale this month; the book comprises 80 of Mosley's newspaper columns, magazine stories and articles, dating as far back as 1960.
Arguments over property standards overshadow the Cape Girardeau City Council's approval of Air Evac EMS Inc. as the new fixed-base operator at the municipal airport; the council tables action on a proposed minimum property maintenance standard until its next meeting; in addition, the council reaches a settlement with Cape Central Airways, ending litigation between the parties and opening the door for Air Evac to take over as fixed-base operator immediately.
High interest rates, uncertainty over assessed valuation and money limitations have led the Cape Girardeau Board of Education to postpone for a year plans to build a new middle school at Bertling and Sprigg streets; school officials had hoped to seek bond issue passage this year with a view toward occupancy of a new school in September 1971.
CAIRO, Ill. -- Police and fire commissioner Elmer Winkler, 35, becomes the fourth Cairo city official to quit his job within a week; he says business reasons prompted the move; recently, blacks have picketed a food store Winkler operates; Winkler says he has just opened another store and lacks the time for the city post.
The Cape Girardeau City Council on Monday approved a bid of $1,188 for the repair and painting of the jail/fire department headquarters on Independence Street; S.R. Smith was the low bidder; the project includes removal of the old slate roofing, replacing it with asbestos shingles, removal of decorative cornice boxes, installing guttering and painting the building.
T-Sgt. Lloyd W. Carlton, 23, has informed his wife, Juanita Carlton of Cape Girardeau, that he has completed 50 missions as a gunner on a B-24 Liberator bomber, operating from Italian bases, and is awaiting transportation back to the United States and a well-earned furlough.
Several hundred Cape Girardeau soldiers and sailors gather at Courthouse Park and then parade to Fairgrounds Park, where they are the honored guests at the Cape Fair; John H. "Gatling Gun" Parker shakes the hand of each veteran and at noon speaks from the bandstand.
The big war tank sent here for exhibition at the fair is damaged on Main Street, when it catches fire from an overflow of gasoline and is put out of business; the tank, following the parade of soldiers and sailors to the fairgrounds, reaches the lower end of Main Street, when it breaks into flames in the middle of the street; it blocks street cars for about a half an hour before it can be moved to the curb.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.