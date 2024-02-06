Out of the past: Sept. 18

1996

Missouri Highway and Transportation Department district engineer Scott A. Meyer told a gathering of Scott City Chamber of Commerce members last night that once riverboat gambling comes to Scott City, the department will start building roads; many at the meeting expressed some skepticism that Meyer would be able to meet his promise of speedy road improvements to coincide with a gambling boat.

An 18-year-old man dies after hanging himself in a cell of the Cape Girardeau City Jail about two hours after escaping from a work-release program at Cape Girardeau Recycling Center; he uses the pants of his jail uniform to hang himself from the bars of his cell.

1971

A new attendance record could be set this year for the SEMO District Fair; anticipation is running high as fair officials note the attendance total for the first four days of the exposition is only 4,249 short of the comparable running total in 1968 when the previous all-time record of 52,409 was established.

The Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport Board has leveled several complaints against the City Council, charging it has failed to act on board recommendations; during a noon meeting yesterday at the Ramada Inn, one of the few staffed by the Southeast Missourian recently because meeting dates and places haven't been announced, the board presented its concerns to City Manager W.G. Lawley.