Out of the past: Sept. 16

1998

The weather has been kind to the SEMO District Fair the first three days, with only occasional showers; fair attendance through yesterday evening was 7,516; a truck pull is the feature grandstand feature tonight; beginning tomorrow night, with a performance by Willie Nelson, the big acts will take the stage; Kenney Chesney performs Friday and Lonestar and Brad Hawkins on Saturday.

The 1998 YELL edition has all but sold out, thanks in large part to St. Louis Cardinal slugger Mark McGwire; a souvenir, 12-page section highlighting McGwire's home run record was included in the YELL edition, making it a hot item in Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Scott City yesterday; the project raised $44,000 for literacy, $9,000 more than last year's campaign.

1973

The Rev. Alvin H. Lange, pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church at Norborne, Missouri, played at the dedicatory recital Friday night for the new tracker-action organ at the Southeast Missouri State University Lutheran Chapel of Hope at Pacific Street and College Hill; the organ was built by Paul Ott Werkstatt fur Orgelbau in Guttingen, West Germany; it wasn't voiced for any special period of music, but instead is capable of playing any style; tracker-action means that there are direct mechanical connections from the keys to the valve so the organist can directly influence and control the opening of the stops.

Construction was started last week on another banking facility in Cape Girardeau: the new First National Crossroads Bank at Independence Street and Kingshighway; footings will be poured early this week, and the building should be completed in the late fall.