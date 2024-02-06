Out of the past: Sept. 16

1997

Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Morley Swingle says he won't file criminal charges against members of Sigma Tau Gamma fraternity in connection with a hazing incident late last year; Swingle says there is insufficient evidence to warrant prosecution of the fraternity chapter at Southeast Missouri State University.

Construction of what could be the most scenic section of the Cape LaCroix Hiking-Biking Trail is underway; when completed, it will extend the trail north from Arena Park through the forest of Cape Woods Conservation Area to the Osage Community Centre; depending on weather, the section could be in use as early as this winter or as late as next summer.

1972

Koch home, 815 Themis. (Southeast Missourian archive)

The Southeast Missourian begins publishing a series of feature articles on the many fine old homes in Cape Girardeau, each with a particular significance and its own unusual history; Sally Wright Brown's first article is on a tidy yellow brick house at 815 Themis St., the property of the Koch family since 1892.

Mother Nature deals the SEMO District Fair Association a rather deceptive hand; after calling for showers to end overnight and sunny skies today, she slips in another trick of heavy thunderstorms in the morning; organizers are hoping things will clear off for tonight's King Kovaz Auto Daredevils; the Blue Grass Shows will also be featured on stage tonight and tomorrow night.