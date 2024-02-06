Out of the past: Sept. 16

Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Morley Swingle says he won't file criminal charges against members of Sigma Tau Gamma fraternity in connection with a hazing incident late last year; Swingle says there is insufficient evidence to warrant prosecution of the fraternity chapter at Southeast Missouri State University.
Construction of what could be the most scenic section of the Cape LaCroix Hiking-Biking Trail is underway; when completed, it will extend the trail north from Arena Park through the forest of Cape Woods Conservation Area to the Osage Community Centre; depending on weather, the section could be in use as early as this winter or as late as next summer.
The Southeast Missourian begins publishing a series of feature articles on the many fine old homes in Cape Girardeau, each with a particular significance and its own unusual history; Sally Wright Brown's first article is on a tidy yellow brick house at 815 Themis St., the property of the Koch family since 1892.
Mother Nature deals the SEMO District Fair Association a rather deceptive hand; after calling for showers to end overnight and sunny skies today, she slips in another trick of heavy thunderstorms in the morning; organizers are hoping things will clear off for tonight's King Kovaz Auto Daredevils; the Blue Grass Shows will also be featured on stage tonight and tomorrow night.
An agreement, asked by the State Highway Department, binding the City of Cape Girardeau for a third of the cost of the right-of-way for relocation of Highway 74 was presented to the City Council yesterday; immediate action was deferred pending consultation with the Cape Special Road District.
The pending development of rich limestone deposits in the Illmo area into the "largest in the world" by the Solvay Corp. was described to the Rotary Club on Monday by Dr. Edward L. Clark, state geologist; plans of the Solvay Corp. for utilization of the limestone deposit call for the taking of from 7,000 to 8,000 tons of the rock each day, 365 days a year; Clark says the deposit is so great it will last more than 50 years.
Fairground Park is humming with activity as concession men, exhibitors, free attraction managers and race horse owners arrive to prepare for the opening of the Cape Girardeau Fair on Tuesday; livestock is arriving by the truckloads from the county; race horses, neatly groomed, are working out on the track; all are preparing for what organizers say will be record attendance at this year's fair.
Dr. John J. McMullen, senior surgeon connected with the United States Public Health Department, will be in Cape Girardeau County the last part of September to treat children afflicted with trachoma, or granulated eyelids; there are nearly 200 children in Cape Girardeau County who are afflicted with this disease.
-- Sharon K. Sanders