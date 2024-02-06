Out of the past: Sept. 13

1998

St. John's Lutheran Church in Pocahontas celebrates its 130th anniversary in conjunction with its annual mission festival; guest speaker at the morning worship service is Kudud Natru from Papua, New Guinea; the Sweet Adelines perform, followed by a potluck meal.

Gates of the 143rd SEMO District Fair open in the morning, with no admission charged; afternoon events include a Family Day Special on carnival rides, pet parade, a horse show at the grandstand, a Good Life Gospel Singing show and a fair pageant.

1973

Final results of an autopsy are expected today to determine if the fully-developed, newborn baby girl found yesterday by a custodian in a trash chute in Towers North Dormitory Complex at Southeast Missouri State University was dead before or after being thrown down the chute; rooms, showers and toilet facilities have been searched, but no evidence was found to suggest the child was born in the dormitory.

The sun tries its best to shine through the clouds as thousands of children, some with their parents, crowd Arena Park for Cape Girardeau Day at the 1973 SEMO District Fair; entertaining the crowds in the evening will again be the Blue Grass Shows and LeRoy Van Dyke country music show.