Out of the past: Sept. 13

1997

The SEMO District Fair wraps up its 1997 edition; temperate weather and new attractions may have sparked attendance this year, such as the Good Life Gospel Sing; it is estimated 83,367 visitors attended the fair through last evening; today's figures should push total attendance over last year's nearly 100,000; concluding this year's fair in front of the grandstand tonight will be a concert by David Kersch and David Lee Murphy.

Liesl Schoenberger shows up late to the Old Tyme Fiddler's Contest at the SEMO Contest, but in the competition itself, her timing is perfect; the 13-year-old Cape Girardeau girl wins first place in the junior division, taking home the $50 prize; she first entered the fiddle contest five years ago at age 9, and promptly won first place in here division; Schoenberger has won top honors every year since.

1972

The 1972 SEMO District Fair yesterday got off to a running start, with a large attendance exceeding last year's opening day; on today's fair agenda are judging of various livestock and home economics products, as well as the Blue Grass Shows; in the evening, Dawn, featuring Tony Orlando, takes the stage in front of the grandstand.

Authorities say they suspect fire that heavily damaged Wieser Motor Co., 1725 N. Kingshighway, last night started in a stack of motorcycle tires in the parts department, but are unsure of the cause; unofficial estimates of damage resulting from the three-alarm fire have been put upward of $200,000, although Jerry Wieser, who with his father, John L. Wieser, operate the sporting goods business, declines to speculate on the amount of damage, explaining it would be premature at this point.