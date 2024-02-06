Out of the past: Sept. 13

1996

Police attribute at least eight burglaries in Cape Girardeau over the past four months to a man who has been targeting elderly people; in each burglary, the man has broken into homes late at night while residents were asleep and demanded money from them; the most recent first-degree burglary and robbery occurred Thursday at about 1 a.m. at the residence of an elderly brother and sister in the northeast part of town; most of the burglaries have occurred two blocks south of William Street between Ellis and Sheridan.

After two threats to sell St. Vincent's Seminary on the courthouse steps, an attorney for the Vincentian Fathers says the matter will be settled in private; the first sale was scheduled Sept. 5 and the second yesterday; instead of auctioning the property, David Roth, attorney for the Vincentians, announced the sale was discontinued; he said the Colonial Cape Girardeau Foundation is close to making a deal with the Vincentians.

1971

Mexican food is coming to Cape Girardeau; Richard Ferguson and Lenora Blankenship will be partners in a new restaurant, The Spanish Door, at 731 Broadway; they purchased the former Ricardo's Restaurant and are remodeling the interior of the building, leased from the Nussbaum family.

Mother Nature smiles on the 1971 SEMO District Fair, promising sunny and pleasant temperatures for opening day tomorrow; the fair will run through Sept. 19 at Arena Park; yesterday, exhibitors worked to put finishing touches to their display booths inside and outside the Arena Building.