Out of the past: Sept. 13

1994

Around 3,500 fans filled the grandstand at Arena Park last night for the demolition derby at the 139th SEMO District Fair; today's activities include the arrival of livestock and the beginning of livestock judging, and a Baby Girl Beauty Contest in the afternoon; the day's events will be topped off with a tractor pull in the evening.

It's Y.E.L.L. (Youth, Education, Literacy and Learning) Day in Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Scott City, with civic leaders taking to the streets to hawk a special edition of the Southeast Missourian; the $17,700 raised will fund literacy programs in the three communities.

1969

Running quarter horse racing will return to the SEMO District Fair this afternoon, after an absence of a number of years; according to Joe David Hale, superintendent of horses, other types of horse races were held up to three years ago; the Joie Chitwood Thrill Show will perform again this evening in front of the grandstand.

Paul W. Mills, 59, dispatcher for the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, died suddenly yesterday while erecting a television antenna at the home of Ralph Ward in Kelso, Missouri.