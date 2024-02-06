Out of the past: Sept. 13

Around 3,500 fans filled the grandstand at Arena Park last night for the demolition derby at the 139th SEMO District Fair; today's activities include the arrival of livestock and the beginning of livestock judging, and a Baby Girl Beauty Contest in the afternoon; the day's events will be topped off with a tractor pull in the evening.
It's Y.E.L.L. (Youth, Education, Literacy and Learning) Day in Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Scott City, with civic leaders taking to the streets to hawk a special edition of the Southeast Missourian; the $17,700 raised will fund literacy programs in the three communities.
Running quarter horse racing will return to the SEMO District Fair this afternoon, after an absence of a number of years; according to Joe David Hale, superintendent of horses, other types of horse races were held up to three years ago; the Joie Chitwood Thrill Show will perform again this evening in front of the grandstand.
Paul W. Mills, 59, dispatcher for the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, died suddenly yesterday while erecting a television antenna at the home of Ralph Ward in Kelso, Missouri.
The first word from T-Sgt. John Roberts of Cape Girardeau, who was reported missing April 9, was received Monday by his mother, Mrs. Fred Robbins of Jonesboro, Illinois; she received a card from him, dated April 16, saying he was well and safe; Roberts is a prisoner of the Germans; he is a radio gunner in the Army Air Forces and has two sisters living in Cape Girardeau, Mrs. Vincent Schmidt and Mrs. Gene Chicon.
Acie Bailey, a farmer of Oran, Missouri, is killed in an accident on a road near Oran, when a piano which he is helping move falls from a small truck; the instrument falls on Bailey and crushes his chest; he was helping move the piano to Bell City, Missouri.
A feature of this year's Cape Fair will be the Cafe d'Argonne, which will be run by former soldier boys and is sure to be one of the popular places; the cafe will have 36 tables with seating capacity for 150 people; it will be open all day and every evening, with four soda fountains to furnish refreshing drinks; a Doughboy Quartet will sing each evening.
Mary A. Cobb, wife of John S. Cobb, for many years principal of Lincoln School, dies at noon following an illness of many months; she was well advanced in age and had won the respect of all citizens, both white and black, during her useful life; besides her husband, she is survived by a son, Roy S. Cobb.
