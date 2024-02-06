Out of the past: Sept. 12

1946

Clicking turnstiles mark the beginning of Cape Girardeau Day at the SEMO District Fair, which is sure to be the largest attendance of the week; at 1 p.m., the crowd appears to be nearly twice as large as the peak yesterday, with the grandstand packed to capacity and hundreds lining the racing course.

Street paving work in Cape Girardeau is stalled in some instances because of a cement shortage; according to officials with Marquette Cement Mfg. Co. here, there is an unseasonal demand of unprecedented proportions for cement, which has taxed the railroad boxcar supply for transportation and loading facilities.

1921

Ordinances authorizing the paving of Main Street from Broadway to Independence Street and Independence from Main to Spanish Street are passed by the Cape Girardeau City Council; bids will be received for the paving until Sept. 21.

-- Sharon K. Sanders