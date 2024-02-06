Out of the past: Sept. 12

Churches in Cape Girardeau are experiencing a building boon; several churches are expanding or planning new buildings; Lynwood Baptist Church, now at Lynwood and Randol, will be getting bids next week for construction of a church on Route W near Kingshighway; Cornerstone Church, now on West End Boulevard, is planning a new building on the north side of Highway 74 near Minnesota; construction has already started on a 10,000-square-foot addition at LaCroix United Methodist Church on Lexington.
Dr. Harold P. Hamilton, president of Central Methodist College at Fayette, Missouri, is the guest speaker at the annual Old McKendree service held in the afternoon on the grounds of the historic log church; special music is furnished by the choir of Chaffee (Missouri) United Methodist Church under the direction of Mrs. Jack Burnett.
Clicking turnstiles mark the beginning of Cape Girardeau Day at the SEMO District Fair, which is sure to be the largest attendance of the week; at 1 p.m., the crowd appears to be nearly twice as large as the peak yesterday, with the grandstand packed to capacity and hundreds lining the racing course.
Street paving work in Cape Girardeau is stalled in some instances because of a cement shortage; according to officials with Marquette Cement Mfg. Co. here, there is an unseasonal demand of unprecedented proportions for cement, which has taxed the railroad boxcar supply for transportation and loading facilities.
Ordinances authorizing the paving of Main Street from Broadway to Independence Street and Independence from Main to Spanish Street are passed by the Cape Girardeau City Council; bids will be received for the paving until Sept. 21.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.