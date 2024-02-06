Out of the past: Sept. 12

1994

The 139th SEMO District Fair is officially opened with a parade from Capaha Park to the fairgrounds at Arena Park; the sixth annual horse show actually started things off yesterday, with around 330 entrants in the six-hour event; before the grandstand tonight will be the demolition derby.

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- TG (U.S.A.), which operates out of a 200,000-square-foot structure here and employs more than 650 employees, has announced plans to double the size of its facility; the company manufactures hundreds of automobile parts.

1969

CAIRO, Ill. -- Cairo Mayor Leo P. Stenzel yesterday ordered emergency measures in answer to confrontations racking the downtown area since Saturday; crowds of up to 400 whites are reported to have surrounded United Front pickets in the downtown area the past week, exchanging remarks and insults; several units of the Illinois State Police have joined Cairo officers in patrolling the city.

Rural residents, taking advantage of All Counties Day at the SEMO District Fair, join in activities at the Arena Park; the Blue Grass Shows will perform tonight, as will the Joie Chitwood Thrill Show.