Out of the past: Sept. 11

1996

Fire of undetermined origin heavily damaged the former Polar Therm plant near Frederick and Independence streets late yesterday; firefighters responded to an alarm at 5:36 p.m. and battled intense, stabbing flames for over an hour and a half; despite poor water pressure, the fire was brought under control.

In a sea of pink frills, floppy hats and lacy headbands, proud moms and dads and their tiny daughters crowded into the R&R tent at the SEMO District Fair for the baby girl contest Tuesday; the scene is repeated today, only with baby boys in suits and overalls; most of the contestants, ages 3-18 months, can't even walk across the stage on their own; moms, and a few dads, carried them instead.

1971

A dwelling is being razed at 1116 Broadway, the northwest corner of Broadway and Houck Place, to make room for construction of a new self-service retail gasoline facility for Saveway Oil Co.; the dwelling was recently purchased from Joseph Davis, and the site will be graded to street level.

DEXTER, Mo. -- Ronald Eugene Dirnberger, 19, of Benton, Missouri, was electrocuted yesterday afternoon while setting up a mobile home three miles northwest of here; Dirnberger was employed as a service man for Ferrell Mobile Homes of Benton; the accident occurred on his birthday; he was married and the father of a girl.