Out of the past: Sept. 11

Fire of undetermined origin heavily damaged the former Polar Therm plant near Frederick and Independence streets late yesterday; firefighters responded to an alarm at 5:36 p.m. and battled intense, stabbing flames for over an hour and a half; despite poor water pressure, the fire was brought under control.
In a sea of pink frills, floppy hats and lacy headbands, proud moms and dads and their tiny daughters crowded into the R&R tent at the SEMO District Fair for the baby girl contest Tuesday; the scene is repeated today, only with baby boys in suits and overalls; most of the contestants, ages 3-18 months, can't even walk across the stage on their own; moms, and a few dads, carried them instead.
A dwelling is being razed at 1116 Broadway, the northwest corner of Broadway and Houck Place, to make room for construction of a new self-service retail gasoline facility for Saveway Oil Co.; the dwelling was recently purchased from Joseph Davis, and the site will be graded to street level.
DEXTER, Mo. -- Ronald Eugene Dirnberger, 19, of Benton, Missouri, was electrocuted yesterday afternoon while setting up a mobile home three miles northwest of here; Dirnberger was employed as a service man for Ferrell Mobile Homes of Benton; the accident occurred on his birthday; he was married and the father of a girl.
Jackson Day at the SEMO District Fair features horse racing in the afternoon and the society horse show in the evening; tomorrow is Cape Girardeau Day, which promises to draw big crowds; most business in the city will be suspended at noon, and public schools will be closed all day; horse racing will begin at 1:30 p.m., and in the evening will be free entertainment acts, including a Municipal Band concert.
Preliminary construction work begins on the new Black school at Jackson; Penzel Construction Co. has the contract to build the fireproof building designed by architect Glenn R. Luetje; it will have outside brick walls, asphalt tile floors, a full basement and will be heated by a forced-air furnace.
Jean Dale's fine pitching and Charley LaBarge's good hitting are the main factors in the downfall of Tom Seaton at Fairground Park, the Capahas defeating Poplar Bluff, Missouri, 3-2; there isn't a dull moment in the game, from the time the Caps lead off with a barrage of hits in the first inning until Goodwin Wickman tears off a shoestring catch in center field for the final out.
Norman L. Hely wins the first golf tournament held at the Cape Girardeau Country Club, receiving the cup offered by Liberty National Life Insurance; Hely defeats R.E.L. Lamkin, 6 up and 4 to play; 18 holes are played in the morning, and the match is completed with 18 in the afternoon.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
