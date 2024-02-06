Out of the past: Sept. 10

Street corners in Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Scott City are flooded with activity in the morning as more than 100 YELL volunteers, dressed in aprons and waving flags, hawk newspapers to passers-by; special editions of the Southeast Missourian are sold as part of the Youth Education Literacy and Learning project, in its sixth year.
Animal intake at the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri broke record after record this summer; Jhan White, animal shelter director, said 1,673 animals were dropped off at the shelter in June, July and August; the average total for those three months is only 1,200; part of the problem is that Farmington, Missouri's shelter is closed while a new facility is being built.
Labor and business are working together -- or should be -- for the common good of Missouri and the nation; that theme was stressed repeatedly by speakers from both camps, plus a couple of politicians, at a pro-labor "jamboree" last night at Cape Girardeau's Town Plaza; staged by the United Labor Council of Southeast Missouri, the jamboree attracted around 300 people, far few than the thousands the sponsor had hoped for.
J.W. Gerhardt, veteran Cape Girardeau contractor, who remembers landscaping at the old Glenn home, 325 S. Spanish St., as it was years ago when the stately residence was in its prime, is at work preparing a plat of the grounds for planting; the home is being restored by the Historical Association of Greater Cape Girardeau as a museum and as a place for community functions.
The first annual SEMO District Fair dog show was inaugurated yesterday; more than 100 'coon and fox hounds, along with a few "mutts," turned out for the event, and plans are already underway to make next year's show even bigger; Howard Shaner of near Jackson and Virgil Thompson of Oak Ridge brought out the winning hounds in Tuesday's rather spirited show; tonight, a society horse show will take center stage in front of the grandstand.
John Wescoat of Cape Girardeau is being urged by Republican party leaders to have his name submitted to the county committee when it names a candidate for assessor to succeed the late Leo P. Steimle; the committee is to be convened shortly by chairman James A. Finch Jr., to fill this and two other vacancies on the ballot.
The new dean of women at Teachers College, Mary A. Stewart, a native of Randolph County, Missouri, has arrived here; Stewart is a graduate of Christian College and took her post-graduate work at Missouri University, University of California and the University of Chicago; she has taught in various schools and colleges in America as well as in Paris, France, and in Adana, Cilicia, Asia Minor; during the recent war, she was active in Red Cross work in Missouri and Washington, D.C.; shortly after hostilities ceased, she sailed for Constantinople and was connected with the Armenian and Syrian relief movements; she was secretary for the World Y.M.C.A. at Jerusalem and was invited to become a member of the faculty of St. Paul's College in Tarsus.
The work of raising $3,000 for construction of a permanent ferry boat landing on the east side of the Mississippi River and for the building of a permanent road connecting the landing with the gravel road leading to McClure, Illinois, and other points is progressing well; the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce reports about $1,500 of the amount has been pledged.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
