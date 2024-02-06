Out of the past: Sept. 10

1996

Street corners in Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Scott City are flooded with activity in the morning as more than 100 YELL volunteers, dressed in aprons and waving flags, hawk newspapers to passers-by; special editions of the Southeast Missourian are sold as part of the Youth Education Literacy and Learning project, in its sixth year.

Animal intake at the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri broke record after record this summer; Jhan White, animal shelter director, said 1,673 animals were dropped off at the shelter in June, July and August; the average total for those three months is only 1,200; part of the problem is that Farmington, Missouri's shelter is closed while a new facility is being built.

1971

Labor and business are working together -- or should be -- for the common good of Missouri and the nation; that theme was stressed repeatedly by speakers from both camps, plus a couple of politicians, at a pro-labor "jamboree" last night at Cape Girardeau's Town Plaza; staged by the United Labor Council of Southeast Missouri, the jamboree attracted around 300 people, far few than the thousands the sponsor had hoped for.

J.W. Gerhardt, veteran Cape Girardeau contractor, who remembers landscaping at the old Glenn home, 325 S. Spanish St., as it was years ago when the stately residence was in its prime, is at work preparing a plat of the grounds for planting; the home is being restored by the Historical Association of Greater Cape Girardeau as a museum and as a place for community functions.