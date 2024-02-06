Out of the past: Sept. 1

1997

Patrick Abbott accepts the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri's highest award in the place of this year's recipient, his mother, Ann Abbott, who passed away April 19; Dr. Dan Cotner presents the Otto Dingeldein Award for Outstanding Achievement in the Arts at the Old-Fashioned Summer Holiday Concert at Capaha Park.

The local Jerry Lewis Muscular Dystrophy Association Telethon raises $323,512 for Muscular Dystrophy Association research and services; the local edition of the telethon is held this year at Walmart, rather than the Show Me Center.

1972

For a moment, Sen. Thomas F. Eagleton could almost imagine he was still Sen. George S. McGovern's running mate, as he made an unscheduled campaign trip through Southeast Missouri and southern Illinois yesterday; Missouri's junior senator was pinch-hitting for Sargent Shriver, who replaced him as McGovern's vice presidential nominee.

Various Christian denominations have been talking for many years about joining together in an ecumenical movement; six Cape Girardeau churches are no longer talking but have done something about it, at least for Southeast Missouri State University students; Roman Catholics, Christian (Disciples of Christ), Episcopalians, Presbyterians, United Church of Christ and United Methodists are now operating an Ecumenical Center at the university in place of having separate campus ministries.