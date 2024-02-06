Out of the past: Sept. 1

Patrick Abbott accepts the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri's highest award in the place of this year's recipient, his mother, Ann Abbott, who passed away April 19; Dr. Dan Cotner presents the Otto Dingeldein Award for Outstanding Achievement in the Arts at the Old-Fashioned Summer Holiday Concert at Capaha Park.
The local Jerry Lewis Muscular Dystrophy Association Telethon raises $323,512 for Muscular Dystrophy Association research and services; the local edition of the telethon is held this year at Walmart, rather than the Show Me Center.
For a moment, Sen. Thomas F. Eagleton could almost imagine he was still Sen. George S. McGovern's running mate, as he made an unscheduled campaign trip through Southeast Missouri and southern Illinois yesterday; Missouri's junior senator was pinch-hitting for Sargent Shriver, who replaced him as McGovern's vice presidential nominee.
Various Christian denominations have been talking for many years about joining together in an ecumenical movement; six Cape Girardeau churches are no longer talking but have done something about it, at least for Southeast Missouri State University students; Roman Catholics, Christian (Disciples of Christ), Episcopalians, Presbyterians, United Church of Christ and United Methodists are now operating an Ecumenical Center at the university in place of having separate campus ministries.
Labor Day. Work suspends for the day and hundreds of Girardeans attend two picnics, one held by the Knights of Columbus on their grounds on South Spanish Street and the other by the Central and Builder's Trade Unions and cooperating merchants at Fairground Park; following a parade to the park in the morning, Jo Ann Smoot, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Walter Smoot of Cape Girardeau, is crowned "Queen of Labor Day."
John L. Wescoat, elected county assessor, assumes the duties of that office as Harry G. Cracraft, assessor appointee, has completed his year; since the passing of the new constitution, the county assessor's year begins Sept. 1.
Two persons are killed and 40 injured, 10 of them seriously, when Frisco train 805, southbound, runs through a trestle at Starland, 2 miles south of Seventy-six, in Perry County, Missouri, at 4 a.m.; A.T. Warmouth of Gibson, Tennessee, and an unidentified man lose their lives, and it is thought that some of the more seriously injured might not recover; it is believed that high water, caused by heavy rains last night, weakened the trestle to such an extent that it gives way under the weight of the speeding train which is hurrying southward, three hours late.
One of the most beautiful affairs of the season was the farewell lawn party given last evening by Mr. and Mrs. Martin Lorberg, 433 S. Sprigg St., in honor of their oldest son, Frederick, who will leave Sunday for Winfield, Kansas, to enter St. John's College, where he will study for the Lutheran ministries.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
