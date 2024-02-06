Out of the past: Sept. 1

1995

Scheduling school would be a lot simpler if the Cape Girardeau School District's classrooms had air conditioning; but air conditioning the city's public schools would cost $4.5 million or more; business manager Steve DelVecchio says any project costing several million dollars would have to be part of a long-range plan; this week, the lack of AC forced officials to dismiss school early when heat indexes in some classrooms topped 100 degrees.

It was a bad night all around for Southeast Missouri State University's football team yesterday; not only did the Indians lose their season opener 30-27 to Southern Illinois University, but standout defensive tackle Angel Rubio suffered a second-quarter knee injury that could keep him off the field for some time.

1970

Construction work at May Greene School created some difficulties yesterday, but for the most part, opening day of classes was the easiest ever, says Vince Raddle, director of elementary education for the Cape Girardeau School District; enrollment was below that anticipated with the head count this morning showing 5,443 pupils in kindergarten through the 12th grade.

Dry weather has been paying off for highway contractors in Cape Girardeau County, with Interstate 55 construction advancing rapidly; earth work on the McMenamy Construction Co. section of I-55 in the county is 75% complete, and culvert and bridge work is about 50% complete; McMenamy has a $6,750,000 contract for the 7.5 miles north from the present terminus south of Fruitland.