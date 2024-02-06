Out of the past: Sept. 1

Cape Girardeau Area United Way volunteers were told at a kick-off luncheon yesterday their dedication and enthusiasm are the most important factors for a successful fund-raising drive; that message was delivered by William Shores, regional manager of Union Electric Co.; this year's campaign goal is $520,000.
Rich Payne, a teacher at Cape Girardeau Central Junior High School for five years, has been named dean of students for the junior high school; Payne, 33, has been assistant football coach and head women's track coach; he will complete the football season as assistant coach but will give up his other coaching duties.
Labor Day. Showers move across Cape Girardeau County in the afternoon, leaving some rain in most localities, heavy rain in a band through Gordonville and west of Jackson; winds blow strong in the Gordonville area for a time, breaking tree limbs and upsetting an unoccupied mobile home owned by John Dunz.
Medford's Harley-Davidson is a new business being established on Highway 61 North, at the junction of Cape LaCroix Road; owners are Mr. and Mrs. Hubert Medford, who come here from Waterloo, Illinois; associated with them is their son, Larry, and the mechanic on duty is Stan Lowder.
Parochial schools in Cape Girardeau will open Tuesday morning for half-day sessions, with full-time classes to start Wednesday; the public schools here will also open Tuesday morning, and State College will have enrollment for the fall term Monday; Training School will also enroll students Monday morning, and classes will begin Wednesday; St. Vincent's College will open the term Sept. 7 with an enrollment of about 75.
Tom Simpson of Cape Girardeau is the new manager of Cape Coal Co., 44 S. Frederick St.; the late Ed. G. Pott, who was co-owner, was the manager for many years; the company is owned by Mrs. Pott and Albert Huters.
Judge Oscar A. Knehans is back from the annual conference of the Methodist Episcopal Church at Warrenton, Missouri, and reports the Rev. A.H. Bueltemann, pastor in Cape Girardeau, was transferred to Harrisburg, Illinois, at his own request; the Rev. Charles Neumeyer, who had been stationed at De Soto, Missouri, was sent to this charge.
Southeast Missouri Teachers College is a busy place; the big library, the promenade and main office are filled with students enrolling for the year's classes; with the exception of two, every faculty member is on hand: Dr. M.E. Thompson, professor of economics and sociology, hasn't arrived yet, nor has Emile Doernenberg, professor of modern languages, the latter being detained in Philadelphia by the illness of his wife and daughter.
