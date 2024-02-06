Out of the past: Sept. 1

1994

Cape Girardeau Area United Way volunteers were told at a kick-off luncheon yesterday their dedication and enthusiasm are the most important factors for a successful fund-raising drive; that message was delivered by William Shores, regional manager of Union Electric Co.; this year's campaign goal is $520,000.

Rich Payne, a teacher at Cape Girardeau Central Junior High School for five years, has been named dean of students for the junior high school; Payne, 33, has been assistant football coach and head women's track coach; he will complete the football season as assistant coach but will give up his other coaching duties.

1969

Labor Day. Showers move across Cape Girardeau County in the afternoon, leaving some rain in most localities, heavy rain in a band through Gordonville and west of Jackson; winds blow strong in the Gordonville area for a time, breaking tree limbs and upsetting an unoccupied mobile home owned by John Dunz.

Medford's Harley-Davidson is a new business being established on Highway 61 North, at the junction of Cape LaCroix Road; owners are Mr. and Mrs. Hubert Medford, who come here from Waterloo, Illinois; associated with them is their son, Larry, and the mechanic on duty is Stan Lowder.