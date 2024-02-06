Out of the past: Sept. 1

Less than 48 hours after his selection to run as the Republican candidate for a vacant circuit judgeship, Missouri Gov. John Ashcroft appointed William L. Syler to fill the vacancy. Syler's appointment is effective Oct. 1, and he will serve until the end of the year. If he wins the Nov. 3 general election, Syler will serve the remaining four years of the term of Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr., who has been appointed to the Missouri Supreme Court.
Freshman enrollment at Notre Dame High School in Cape Girardeau is the highest it has been in years. There is a 9 percent increase in enrollment, with a freshman class of 84 students. The other class rosters number 60 for seniors, 56 for juniors and 72 for sophomores.
School superintendent Charles E. House announces the postponement of the opening of May Greene School for the new term because of renovation work in progress there. While most of the public schools will begin classes Tuesday morning, May Greene tentatively is scheduled to open Sept. 7.
The night flight of Ozark Airlines out of the Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport on Tuesday will be the last flight until operations are resumed Oct. 8, Ozark officials say. The Oct. 8 date for resumption of activities is tentative and depends upon the successful completion of a cross runway now being constructed at the airport.
The committee handing the Southeast Missouri District 4-H Club Show, to be held Friday and Saturday at the new city park, spends the day at the grounds making arrangements for the event. Arrangements are being made for the sheltering and exhibition of livestock and other exhibits that will be entered in the show.
Chiefly because the war is limiting the purchase of stock for his rug and accessories store at 611 Broadway, William Vedder says he will sell out and retire after 44 years in the retail business in Cape Girardeau.
The Cape Brewery and Ice Co. is to enter a new line of business within a few months, converting its big plant into a factory for making soft drinks and ice-cream products and for cold-storage purposes. The president of the company made that announcement at a meeting of the Men's Club, which is laying plans to abolish Cape Girardeau's saloons.
City fireman Peter Deimund resigned his position late yesterday afternoon to take effect immediately, leaving the force in a badly crippled condition. The department now has only two men who devote all their time to the work and one man who works part-time.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.