Out of the past: Sept. 1

1992

Less than 48 hours after his selection to run as the Republican candidate for a vacant circuit judgeship, Missouri Gov. John Ashcroft appointed William L. Syler to fill the vacancy. Syler's appointment is effective Oct. 1, and he will serve until the end of the year. If he wins the Nov. 3 general election, Syler will serve the remaining four years of the term of Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr., who has been appointed to the Missouri Supreme Court.

Freshman enrollment at Notre Dame High School in Cape Girardeau is the highest it has been in years. There is a 9 percent increase in enrollment, with a freshman class of 84 students. The other class rosters number 60 for seniors, 56 for juniors and 72 for sophomores.

1967

School superintendent Charles E. House announces the postponement of the opening of May Greene School for the new term because of renovation work in progress there. While most of the public schools will begin classes Tuesday morning, May Greene tentatively is scheduled to open Sept. 7.

The night flight of Ozark Airlines out of the Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport on Tuesday will be the last flight until operations are resumed Oct. 8, Ozark officials say. The Oct. 8 date for resumption of activities is tentative and depends upon the successful completion of a cross runway now being constructed at the airport.