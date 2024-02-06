Out of the past: Oct. 9

SEDGEWICKVILLE, Mo. -- Bishop Charles Maahs preaches in the afternoon at Sargent's Chapel Lutheran Church, 3 miles east of Sedgewickville, marking the final celebration of the chapel's 125th anniversary year; Maahs is bishop of the Central States Synod ELCA.
Southeast Missouri residents want more access to higher education; that's the message Southeast Missouri State University officials heard during nine public hearings in the region; university president Kala Stroup says area residents want more higher educational opportunities, such as community colleges.
Cape Girardeau County juvenile officer Robert E. Burdine appears before the County Court in the morning with a floor plan for a proposed new juvenile home that would cost an estimated $99,000; it could be financed by a special 10-cent tax levy for one year.
Inserted into the Southeast Missourian, the first edition of the Heritage Review newspaper is published by the Historical Association of Greater Cape Girardeau; the 36-page souvenir edition is filled with old photographs and articles.
E.L. McClintock, the county Democratic chairman, who was in Caruthersville, Missouri, on Saturday night to hear Sen. Harry S. Truman speak at the American Legion fair, says the grandstand was packed for the address by the Democratic vice presidential nominee; other speakers included Sen. Phil Donnelly, the Democratic nominee for governor, and Cong. Orville Zimmerman.
Manager Bill Sullivan announces he is making arrangements with the city commissioners to construct a lighted baseball playing field at the new city park; it will be placed inside the race track oval; he is anxious Cape Girardeau get into the Kitty League after the war.
Attorneys for a group of farmers living near Dutchtown file suits in Common Pleas Court for damages against the Little River Drainage District, alleging the district negligently permitted a levee to break and inundate their farms; the flood of May 1918 caused the waters in the diversion channel to overflow the banks and fill the floodway on either side; on May 12, 1918, the north levee broke several places and permitted the water to rush over a section of land about 5 miles long by a mile and a half wide, causing damage to property and crops to the extent of more than $11,000.
The funeral of Maj. Patrick Frissell, who died last Saturday when his airplane crashed on Prospect Mountain, near Middleton, New York, is held in the morning at Elmwood, the country home of Mr. and Mrs. Louis Houck; the Rev. M.J. Le Sage, chaplain of the Louis K. Juden Post of the American Legion, officiates.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
