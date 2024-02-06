Out of the past: Oct. 9

1994

SEDGEWICKVILLE, Mo. -- Bishop Charles Maahs preaches in the afternoon at Sargent's Chapel Lutheran Church, 3 miles east of Sedgewickville, marking the final celebration of the chapel's 125th anniversary year; Maahs is bishop of the Central States Synod ELCA.

Southeast Missouri residents want more access to higher education; that's the message Southeast Missouri State University officials heard during nine public hearings in the region; university president Kala Stroup says area residents want more higher educational opportunities, such as community colleges.

1969

Cape Girardeau County juvenile officer Robert E. Burdine appears before the County Court in the morning with a floor plan for a proposed new juvenile home that would cost an estimated $99,000; it could be financed by a special 10-cent tax levy for one year.

Inserted into the Southeast Missourian, the first edition of the Heritage Review newspaper is published by the Historical Association of Greater Cape Girardeau; the 36-page souvenir edition is filled with old photographs and articles.