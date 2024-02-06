Out of the past: Oct. 9

1993

CHESTER, Ill. -- The McBride, Missouri-to-Chester ferry shuttle was halted yesterday because the water level over Highway 51 dropped too low to continue to safely operate the service; the highway is expected to reopen to limited traffic Monday.

What is described as one of the largest, most expensive rural bridges ever built in Cape Girardeau County is now open; the 200-foot-long, concrete deck and steel pier bridge over the Diversion Channel is on County Road 253, about three miles west of Whitewater; the bridge, which opened late last month, was constructed at a cost of $413,500.

1968

Two major Cape Girardeau highway projects are expected to be open to traffic in about two weeks; work on the extension of William Street to Interstate 55 and the rebuilt intersection at Cape Rock Drive and North Kingshighway are both moving smoothly at the moment, but both are behind schedule; work on the latter project can't be completed until traffic signals arrive.

The Charmin Paper Products Co., which is building a large industrial plant north of Cape Girardeau, has leased temporary office space in two buildings in the 200 block of Broadway; the company rented the former Harris Motor Car Co. at 232 Broadway from Umco Corp. and earlier had rented rooms in the Harris Building at Broadway and Lorimier Street.