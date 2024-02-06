Out of the past: Oct. 8

1998

In 1989 Lone Star Industries Inc. became the second industry to accept the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce's Commitment to Excellence Award as the city's Industry of the Year; last night, Lone Star Industries was in the industrial spotlight again, becoming the first Cape Girardeau industry to repeat as Industry of the Year.

Armed with plenty of questions about the proposed expansion of Highway 34-72 to five lanes, Jackson residents flooded the middle school's cafeteria last night at an open house sponsored by the Missouri Department of Transportation; color-coded MoDOT maps and MoDOT officials were stationed around the room to show residents the 26 houses that would be taken if the corridor is expanded.

1973

Erection of the steel framework for the traffic control tower at Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport began last week under the direction of the general contractor, Rickard Construction Co.; the base structure was completed the week before, and three 10-foot sections are in place; a fourth section will contain the control facilities and will be mounted this week; commissioning date has been set for Dec. 4 for the tower.

Approximately 30 persons gathered in the 200 block of Elwanda Drive Saturday night to watch what one observer described as an "orange ball of fire" moving across the sky from the east to the southwest; Dr. Harley Rutledge, head of the physics department at Southeast Missouri State University and director of Project Identification, rushed to the scene, but could find no one available for comment.