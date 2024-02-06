Out of the past: Oct. 8

The vacancy created by Cape Girardeau Councilman Jack Rickard's resignation Monday night will be filled in the April municipal election; council members voted to accept Rickard's resignation and approved Mayor Al Spradling III's suggestion that the Ward 3 seat be added to the ballot; seats in Wards 1, 2 and 6 -- now held by J.J. Williamson, Tom Neumeyer and Richard Eggimann, respectively -- and the mayor's post will be up for election.
The newest downtown Cape Girardeau holiday ornament -- featuring the old Mississippi River Bridge -- will go on sale in downtown stores Nov. 1; the hand-painted ornament is the second in a series of souvenir gifts of Cape Girardeau; the limited edition ornaments are sponsored by the Downtown Merchants Association.
The 15th anniversary of St. Andrew Lutheran Church is celebrated with a special service followed by a dinner and program in the parish hall at noon; the first service was held in 1957 on the empty lot where the church now stands; in 1958 the first church building was dedicated, and the present church was completed in 1971.
An experiment in Christian family fellowship was begun last week at Westminster Presbyterian Church; the first Sunday dinner at the church was served following morning worship with 98 of 115 present for worship remaining for the dinner; a meal will be served each Sunday in October at a minimum cost; it is hoped the gatherings will help old and new members and visitors become better acquainted.
The Retail Merchants Association, which thrice has butted heads with the City Council over the question of parking meters, met with another stone wall Monday afternoon, when, after more than an hour of palaver, the situation resolved itself in the same futility as before; the council did agree to survey results and styles of parking meters in other communities.
The meatless Tuesdays requested by President Truman will make little difference in the six public school cafeterias in Cape Girardeau, since most of them already have a meatless day set aside each week; it will simply be a matter of shifting days for serving the meatless dishes; but operators of the cafeterias at State College and the Training School are confronted with a problem causing concern; the college cafeteria serves from 250 to 300 meals twice a day, and since students count on one of these for their main meal, Mrs. Ben R. Caldwell, cafeteria manager, is reluctant to serve meatless dishes; nevertheless, she plans to set Thursday as a meatless day.
The Rev. Burnell L. Schubel, named pastor of Maple Avenue Methodist Church last week, preaches his first sermon at his new charge in the morning, his subject being "The Supreme Friendship"; Schubel, a graduate of the Teachers College, where he won honors as an orator, is a speaker of ability and will please the Maple Avenue congregation.
Funeral service for N.J. "Jeff" Hutson, slain chief of Cape Girardeau police, will be held Wednesday afternoon at the Baptist Church; the Rev. A.B. Carson, pastor, will have charge of the service, and interment will follow at Lorimier Cemetery; hundreds of people visit the Hutson home, 343 N. Henderson Ave., offering their aid to the bereaved widow, Amanda, and children.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
