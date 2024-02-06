Out of the past: Oct. 8

1997

The vacancy created by Cape Girardeau Councilman Jack Rickard's resignation Monday night will be filled in the April municipal election; council members voted to accept Rickard's resignation and approved Mayor Al Spradling III's suggestion that the Ward 3 seat be added to the ballot; seats in Wards 1, 2 and 6 -- now held by J.J. Williamson, Tom Neumeyer and Richard Eggimann, respectively -- and the mayor's post will be up for election.

The newest downtown Cape Girardeau holiday ornament -- featuring the old Mississippi River Bridge -- will go on sale in downtown stores Nov. 1; the hand-painted ornament is the second in a series of souvenir gifts of Cape Girardeau; the limited edition ornaments are sponsored by the Downtown Merchants Association.

1972

The 15th anniversary of St. Andrew Lutheran Church is celebrated with a special service followed by a dinner and program in the parish hall at noon; the first service was held in 1957 on the empty lot where the church now stands; in 1958 the first church building was dedicated, and the present church was completed in 1971.

An experiment in Christian family fellowship was begun last week at Westminster Presbyterian Church; the first Sunday dinner at the church was served following morning worship with 98 of 115 present for worship remaining for the dinner; a meal will be served each Sunday in October at a minimum cost; it is hoped the gatherings will help old and new members and visitors become better acquainted.