Out of the past: Oct. 8

1995

The congregation of St. Andrew Lutheran Church celebrates the 38th anniversary of the church; at morning services, a quilt made by the Lutheran Women's Missionary League is used to illustrate "We are family -- the family of God."

The Rev. Charles Dreyer, interim pastor at First Presbyterian Church, observes 35 years in the ministry; Dr. Alan G. Meyers, assistant professor of religion at Lindenwood College in St. Charles, delivers the sermon; Meyers was with the youth group at Southampton Presbyterian Church in St. Louis when Dreyer served there from 1964-1971; a reception is held in the church parlor after the morning worship service.

1970

The Cape Girardeau City Council last night rejected a two-part appeal made by the owners of the condemned Idan-Ha Hotel property from judgment of the city building supervisor, including the $100-per-day fine assessed for failure to repair or demolish the fire-damaged structure as ordered; a request for a 60-day extension of time to comply with the order was also denied the owner, Montgomery Trust of Sikeston, Missouri.

A group of concerned Cape Girardeau professionals, including educators, attorneys, physicians and businessmen, announces it has formed a non-profit corporation, Counseling and Guidance Inc., to offer mental health services to a large area of Southeast Missouri; the Rev. Arthur England of Cape Girardeau has been employed as counselor and director of the new mental health center.