Out of the past: Oct. 8

The congregation of St. Andrew Lutheran Church celebrates the 38th anniversary of the church; at morning services, a quilt made by the Lutheran Women's Missionary League is used to illustrate "We are family -- the family of God."
The Rev. Charles Dreyer, interim pastor at First Presbyterian Church, observes 35 years in the ministry; Dr. Alan G. Meyers, assistant professor of religion at Lindenwood College in St. Charles, delivers the sermon; Meyers was with the youth group at Southampton Presbyterian Church in St. Louis when Dreyer served there from 1964-1971; a reception is held in the church parlor after the morning worship service.
The Cape Girardeau City Council last night rejected a two-part appeal made by the owners of the condemned Idan-Ha Hotel property from judgment of the city building supervisor, including the $100-per-day fine assessed for failure to repair or demolish the fire-damaged structure as ordered; a request for a 60-day extension of time to comply with the order was also denied the owner, Montgomery Trust of Sikeston, Missouri.
A group of concerned Cape Girardeau professionals, including educators, attorneys, physicians and businessmen, announces it has formed a non-profit corporation, Counseling and Guidance Inc., to offer mental health services to a large area of Southeast Missouri; the Rev. Arthur England of Cape Girardeau has been employed as counselor and director of the new mental health center.
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. -- After a whirlwind Sunday, during which he gave members of the Secret Service and news correspondents the workout of their lives, President Harry S. Truman embarks on a quieter day in the silence of cypress-studded Reelfoot Lake, Tennessee's big bass paradise; admitting he "had quite a day," Truman terminated his 12th annual visit to the American Legion Fair here, retiring early last night at the Majestic Hotel, with plans to be up early today for two days at a lake lodge.
The City of Cape Girardeau is to install an electric traffic light at West End Boulevard and Independence Street; one has been ordered, similar to the sets already in operation at Broadway and Sprigg streets and at Good Hope and Sprigg streets; a blinker-type light had been at Boulevard-Independence streets, but was wrecked a month ago when a car careened against it.
W.C. Miller, who has operated a garage for the past 16 years in Millersville, has opened a general automobile repair shop in the Martin Building on Broadway.
Elam Vangilder, pitcher for the St. Louis American League team, and his wife have returned to their home in Cape Girardeau and will probably spend the winter here; Vangilder decided not to make the barnstorming trip with the Browns.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
