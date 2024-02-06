Out of the past: Oct. 8

A relative newcomer to the Cape Girardeau manufacturing scene has been accorded the Chamber of Commerce's highest honor for industry; Dana Corporation, which opened the doors to a $23 million facility on Southern Expressway early in 1990, was recognized last night as the 1993 "Industry of the Year" at the annual Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce's Industrial Appreciation Dinner.
Three county attorneys, including two who are the sons of past circuit judges, are interested in receiving the appointment from Gov. Mel Carnahan to fill a vacancy that will occur in the 32nd circuit on Dec. 1 with the resignation of Judge A.J. Seier; they are Pete Statler of Jackson and John Grimm and Mike Richey of Cape Girardeau.
A Cape Girardeau attorney and former county prosecutor, Stephen E. Strom, is elected the fifth member of the Cape Girardeau City Council; he wins out over his opponent, John J. Kollker, by 210 ballots at a special election to fill the seat made vacant by J. Ronald Fischer's resignation, after he was appointed county judge.
Margraf's Jewelry Store is vacating its space in the old Idan-Ha Hotel and will move Nov. 1 into a building at 625 Broadway, owned by Helen Springer; Mr. and Mrs. Henry Margraf, owners of the business, say they will store their merchandise until the new location is made available; it is now occupied by the Marine Corps, which will move to new quarters in Suite 401 of the new Federal Building.
Where five months ago from six to 15 feet of swirling muddy Mississippi River floodwater wiped out every sprig of spring crops in rich Alexander County, Illinois, lowlands, bringing disappointment to farmers, the same farmers are rejoicing as they harvest the greatest bean crop in the history of Southern Illinois; there's approximately 600 acres of beans being picked by hundreds of persons who, drawing 50 cents per bushel, are literally beating the frost.
The "Cape Girardeau" is under construction; it is a big cargo ship being built in the yards of the Consolidated Steel Corporation, Ltd., in Wilmington, California; the keel was laid in August, and the ship will probably be reading for launching within another 60 days; the vessell will carry this town's name through the efforts of Erna Thilenius Bergland, an employee of the firm building the ship and the daughter of Mrs. E.M. Thilenius of Cape Girardeau.
WASHINGTON -- President Woodrow Wilson, answering Teutonic overtures toward peace, informs the German government that before the United States would discuss an armistice, German troops must be withdrawn from all invaded territory.
The rifles for the 43rd Company of the Home Guards arrived at Jackson last night, and this evening the troops will drill the first time with the new arms.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
