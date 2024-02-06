Out of the past: Oct. 8

1993

A relative newcomer to the Cape Girardeau manufacturing scene has been accorded the Chamber of Commerce's highest honor for industry; Dana Corporation, which opened the doors to a $23 million facility on Southern Expressway early in 1990, was recognized last night as the 1993 "Industry of the Year" at the annual Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce's Industrial Appreciation Dinner.

Three county attorneys, including two who are the sons of past circuit judges, are interested in receiving the appointment from Gov. Mel Carnahan to fill a vacancy that will occur in the 32nd circuit on Dec. 1 with the resignation of Judge A.J. Seier; they are Pete Statler of Jackson and John Grimm and Mike Richey of Cape Girardeau.

1968

A Cape Girardeau attorney and former county prosecutor, Stephen E. Strom, is elected the fifth member of the Cape Girardeau City Council; he wins out over his opponent, John J. Kollker, by 210 ballots at a special election to fill the seat made vacant by J. Ronald Fischer's resignation, after he was appointed county judge.

Margraf's Jewelry Store is vacating its space in the old Idan-Ha Hotel and will move Nov. 1 into a building at 625 Broadway, owned by Helen Springer; Mr. and Mrs. Henry Margraf, owners of the business, say they will store their merchandise until the new location is made available; it is now occupied by the Marine Corps, which will move to new quarters in Suite 401 of the new Federal Building.