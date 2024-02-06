Out of the past: Oct. 8

The Mississippi River bridge at Cape Girardeau has been the site of 224 reported accidents over the past decades, but drivers say the numbers don't reflect minor collisions, especially those in which side mirrors hit.
CHAFFEE, Mo. -- World War II veteran Ralph Lape of Chaffee returned recently from Salt Lake City after attending a reunion of his Army Air Force unit, the 5th Air Base Group, stationed at Fort Douglas, Utah; during the reunion, Lape and two other Army Air Force veterans who were held captive with him in Japanese POW camps were awarded the Air Force Bronze Star and POW medal.
A ground-breaking ceremony is held after the morning worship service for the Good Shepherd Lutheran parsonage; the parsonage will be built on the west side of a 12-acre tract north of Perryville Road on Cape Rock Drive.
The congregation of St. Andrew Lutheran Church is observing the 10th anniversary of the church this weekend with a variety of events; the observance began last night with a special re-dedication dinner at the Colonial Restaurant; guest speaker was the Rev. Francis Roschke of Kansas City, Missouri, who was the first pastor of St. Andrew.
Bids calling for construction work along slightly more than 20 miles of main and setback levees along the Mississippi River in Scott, Mississippi and New Madrid counties will be received during the next two weeks at the U.S. Engineers office in Memphis, Tennessee, which will supervise the projects; the combined projects entail removal of more than 4,000,000 cubic yards of earth, the largest of which is allotted to reconditioning of the main river levee from a point south of Commerce, Missouri, to where it joins the setback levee near Birds Point, Missouri.
Ann Boone of Cape Girardeau has been accepted for service in the Women's Army Auxiliary Corps and expects a call to report within three weeks at Fort Des Moines, Iowa, or some other training center; Boone, a resident here three years, has been employed by Hecht's store for two years.
Judge D.P. Dyer convenes U.S. District Court in the morning and sets about giving the grand jury his ideas of what patriotism is and of how the jury should treat "slackers" from registration for the draft.
Contractor F.W. Keller is progressing nicely with the North Main Street paving and will complete the job next week if the present good weather prevails; two-thirds of the width of the street is being paved now and, as soon as that is completed, the balance will be concreted; this was done in order to leave traffic open to the north part of the city.
