Out of the past: Oct. 8

1992

The Mississippi River bridge at Cape Girardeau has been the site of 224 reported accidents over the past decades, but drivers say the numbers don't reflect minor collisions, especially those in which side mirrors hit.

CHAFFEE, Mo. -- World War II veteran Ralph Lape of Chaffee returned recently from Salt Lake City after attending a reunion of his Army Air Force unit, the 5th Air Base Group, stationed at Fort Douglas, Utah; during the reunion, Lape and two other Army Air Force veterans who were held captive with him in Japanese POW camps were awarded the Air Force Bronze Star and POW medal.

1967

A ground-breaking ceremony is held after the morning worship service for the Good Shepherd Lutheran parsonage; the parsonage will be built on the west side of a 12-acre tract north of Perryville Road on Cape Rock Drive.

The congregation of St. Andrew Lutheran Church is observing the 10th anniversary of the church this weekend with a variety of events; the observance began last night with a special re-dedication dinner at the Colonial Restaurant; guest speaker was the Rev. Francis Roschke of Kansas City, Missouri, who was the first pastor of St. Andrew.