Out of the past: Oct. 7

1996

The Spanish Street Guitar Emporium opened recently at 38 N. Spanish St., in downtown Cape Girardeau; the new business, owned by Anthony and Susan Miller, sells, buys and trades guitars and provides a guitar consignment service.

Over heated protests of nearby landowners and concerned citizens, the Cape Girardeau City Council gives initial approval to rezone Forest Hills Estates from R-1 to R-2; the difference means lots can be as small as 7,000 square feet instead of the 10,000 square feet required in an R-1 district.

1971

LUTESVILLE, Mo. -- Lutesville Marshal Clive McGee, 54, was found shot to death in his squad car last night by Bollinger County Sheriff Frank Matthews; the blood-spattered car was parked along Highway 51 at the south edge of Lutesville; two of three suspects in the murder are being held for questioning in the county jail at Marble Hill, Missouri.

The Airport Section of the Federal Aviation Agency's regional office at Kansas City, Missouri, announces the government is ready to proceed with an Instrument Landing System at the Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport; under priority listing, the local project had been slated for 1972, but the new decision moves up the date about a year.