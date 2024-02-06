Out of the past: Oct. 7

The Spanish Street Guitar Emporium opened recently at 38 N. Spanish St., in downtown Cape Girardeau; the new business, owned by Anthony and Susan Miller, sells, buys and trades guitars and provides a guitar consignment service.
Over heated protests of nearby landowners and concerned citizens, the Cape Girardeau City Council gives initial approval to rezone Forest Hills Estates from R-1 to R-2; the difference means lots can be as small as 7,000 square feet instead of the 10,000 square feet required in an R-1 district.
LUTESVILLE, Mo. -- Lutesville Marshal Clive McGee, 54, was found shot to death in his squad car last night by Bollinger County Sheriff Frank Matthews; the blood-spattered car was parked along Highway 51 at the south edge of Lutesville; two of three suspects in the murder are being held for questioning in the county jail at Marble Hill, Missouri.
The Airport Section of the Federal Aviation Agency's regional office at Kansas City, Missouri, announces the government is ready to proceed with an Instrument Landing System at the Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport; under priority listing, the local project had been slated for 1972, but the new decision moves up the date about a year.
The Community Development Committee meets with the Cape Girardeau City Council with a laundry-list of suggestions to improve the town; they include extending the city limits, studying the advisability of employing a landscape architect to design a long-range planting program for city parks, combining the proposed new swimming pool at Fairground Park with a recreation pavilion, and applying to the government for funds with which to pay the cost of plans for these projects.
Owners of a number of restaurants and drug stores serving food and drink have joined together and plan to call on the city to adopt an ordinance requiring a regular inspection of their establishments; the move follows release by the Division of Health of the Department of Public Health and Welfare of its report on sanitary conditions in the county; included in the report was a listing of sanitation defects found in food- and drink-handling establishments in Cape Girardeau.
Thieves are growing bolder in Cape Girardeau; Thursday evening a man entered the home of Police Chief W.J. Segraves on Spanish Street about dusk and endeavored to rob the place; the thief was so bold he didn't leave the house until Mrs. Segraves got within a few feet of him; he then ran out the front door and scurried west, through Courthouse Park; the chief had just left his house, following dinner.
The Sixth Regiment, Missouri National Guard, will hereafter be known as the 140th Infantry, U.S. Army, Col. Warren L. Mabrey, commander of the organization, announces after receipt of a communication from the War Department; during the war, the Sixth Regiment was combined with the Third National Guard Regiment from Kansas City, Missouri, to form the 140th Infantry of the 35th Division; the Third Regiment now organized in Kansas City is known as the 116th Engineers under the new schedule.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
