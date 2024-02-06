Out of the past: Oct. 7

Good Ol' Days are held in Jackson under a sunny sky; vendors turn out in droves and big crowds enjoy old-fashioned entertainment, such as pony rides, wool-spinning demonstrations and rail splitting; no one seems too disappointed that the most popular event on the program -- a fake robbery of Capital Bank -- doesn't materialize.
Fewer people are flying out of the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport on Trans World Express; boardings of commuter flights to St. Louis from the airport are down by nearly 400 passengers through the first nine months of this year; Greg Chenoweth, airport manager, blames this year's downturn on a reduced marketing effort locally by TWE and the public's fear of flying on turbo-prop planes.
PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Perryville police answered three emergency calls during Perry County's first day without an ambulance service; the county-subsidized ambulance service was discontinued yesterday, after the Perryville City Council declined to give aid to the financially troubled Perry County Court, which subsidized the ambulance service, owned by Dale Schlattman of Perryville.
The Southeast Missourian publishes an artist's drawing of the exterior of the proposed Cape Girardeau County Jail, to be built in Jackson should county voters favor the proposed bond issue in the Nov. 3 election; designed to house 71 prisoners, compared to the 60-year-old jail's 18, the new facility would be built in two phases on the site of the old jail and on adjoining land.
The Rev. Evelyn Taylor, who recently resigned her post as pastor of Foursquare Church in Cape Girardeau, will remain here until May; supervisors have been unable to find another minister to take over her duties here.
The Rev. C.E. Fleshman begins his work as pastor of Church of the Nazarene; this is his second time as pastor of the local congregation; he left Cape Girardeau two years ago and has held a pastorate at St. Louis.
Arrangements for the annual convention of the Southeast Missouri State Teachers Association are well underway, according to President J.M. Aulsbury of Campbell and Secretary Jeptha Riggs of the Teachers College here; a larger attendance than normal is expected this year, as the State Association will meet in Kansas City, making it inconvenient for Southeast Missouri teachers to attend; the convention here will begin the evening of Oct. 28 with a musical concert.
The County Court has let the contract for erecting the memorial to World War veterans to John H. Sander of Jackson Marble Works for $2,200; the plans call for a statue of marble about 12 feet in height, representing a soldier in full uniform and holding his rifle before him "at ease"; Sander will have the statue made in an Eastern marble works and will guarantee good workmanship.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
