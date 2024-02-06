Out of the past: Oct. 6

1998

The proposal to widen Highway 34 in west Jackson from two lanes to five has drawn fire from city officials who say the Missouri Department of Transportation has failed to listen to them; the plan gives top priority to a project city officials say they cannot support as a more pressing need than the proposed East Main Street interchange at Interstate 55; the Jackson Board of Aldermen has unanimously passed a motion stating its opposition to the MoDOT plan.

PATTON, Mo. -- A former Meadow Heights School District student and his family will receive up to $277,200 through an out-of-court settlement of a lawsuit in which the family alleged their son, who is handicapped, was sexually molested by a student at Meadow Heights.

1973

While fear of a possible propane shortage has prompted the federal government to impose a mandatory allocation system, the fear locally is over a possible shortage of diesel fuel; while diesel fuel is largely depended upon by farmers, who in recent years have converted to diesel-operated tractors, it also is used for home heating.

Carps Super Store, one of Cape Girardeau's largest businesses, is being purchased by Wetterau Foods Inc., a major distributing company in the Midwest and South; the 5-year-old store near the intersection of Kingshighway and William Street is to be operated by Mohr Distributing Co., a Wetterau subsidiary.