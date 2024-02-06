Out of the past: Oct. 6

Women are paid less than men on average at Southeast Missouri State University, but the gender gap is closing; Southeast has 936 regular employees in teaching and non-teaching positions, and 52% are men; the school's female employees make nearly $12,000 less than male employees, university salary records show; but nearly 26% of the school's 445 female employees are secretaries, who make substantially lower salaries than do faculty members and administrators.
Linda Carder takes exacting notes while Dave Starrett sits back with his arms crossed and watches as President Clinton and Republican challenger Bob Dole engage in their first debate of the 1996 campaign; both take part in a presidential debate watch group at Southeast Missouri State University's Dempster Hall; the nine women and 16 men in the randomly-selected SEMO group are just a portion of more than one million individuals who make up the national debate watch group; the opinions of the non-partisan group will be tabulated and sent to the national compiling center as a part of an effort to gauge the sentiment of the nation about the debate's results.
Parimutuel betting finished far down the stretch, and ran behind four fast-running winners in Cape Girardeau County's voting yesterday; Amendment No. 4, which would have allowed parimutuel betting on horse races in Missouri, was soundly trounced in all 46 of the county's precincts; statewide, the issue also went down to defeat.
The long-proposed small-boat harbor at Trail of Tears State Park north of Cape Girardeau is a step nearer to reality with the sale of revenue bonds paving the way for construction; the Missouri Park Board approved the sale of the bonds last night during a meeting with the Missouri Tourism Council at Branson; the revenue bonds to be sold total $1,404,000, including $706,615 for construction of the proposed marina.
Assurance that details will be completed soon so Harris Field may be turned over to the City of Cape Girardeau is given by Charles G. Alexander, regional director for the War Assets Administration, to chairman C.A. Juden and secretary Rush H. Limbaugh Jr., of the Cape Girardeau Airport Board, and Mayor R.E. Beckman; the city applied for the big airport early in June, but negotiations over the field have been slowed in a maze of red tape.
The Cape Girardeau Sand Co., 400 N. Main St., suspended operations late last week after failure to obtain authority from the Office of Price Administration for an increase in the tonnage price of sand; the company applied in February for a price increase from 65 to 80 cents per ton, because of rising labor and machinery costs and other general overhead increases.
Capt. John Clifton has just launched a new boat in the passenger service between Cape Girardeau and Thebes, Illinois; the new boat was made in Cape Girardeau by James Gray, and expert small-boat architect, and has been christened "Helen, the Second"; Clifton has removed "Helen, the First" from the river for the winter.
Dr. D.H. Hope and family have moved into their new home north of the State College, and many who have been out to inspect it say it is one of the most beautiful residences in Cape Girardeau; it is located east of Henderson Avenue and is reached through a street just north of the reservoir; the house is of an old Dutch design, the first story is of red mat brick, the second is stucco, and the roof is red tile.
Sharon K. Sanders
