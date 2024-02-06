Out of the past: Oct. 5

1996

Former Apollo 13 astronaut James Lovell Jr. doesn't think of himself as a hero; he said it was teamwork by NASA employees on the ground that allowed him and two other astronauts to return home on their lunar-module-turned-lifeboat; Lovell, who lives near Austin, Texas, spoke to reporters and children at the Cape Girardeau Public Library Friday afternoon; that evening he spoke to about 500 people in Academic Auditorium at a fund-raiser for the Cape Girardeau Library Foundation.

To ensure everyone has a chance to register for the Nov. 5 elections before Wednesday's deadline, two voter-registration outlets are open from 9 a.m. to noon; the voter-registration office in the annex of Common Pleas Courthouse in Cape Girardeau, and the county clerk's office, 1 Barton Square in Jackson, are open for those who may not have a chance to register during the week.

1971

Purchase of the controlling interest of the Himmelberger-Harrison Lumber Co. -- a holding company controlling Southeast Missouri businesses and properties with assets totaling several million dollars -- is announced; Mr. and Mrs. Joel A. Montgomery of Sikeston, Missouri, have purchased more than half of the common stock of the company; J.E. Himmelberger of Cape Girardeau will continue as president and chairman of the board of directors.

Labeling the ruling in favor of the Chester, Illinois, bridge tolls a "shallow decision," Missouri Rep. Vernon R. Bruckerhoff says he will ask for a reopening of the hearing that led to the ruling by the U.S. Department of Interior examiner Malcolm P. Littlefield.