Out of the past: Oct. 5

1994

Cape Girardeau's street department personnel striped Broadway between Clark Avenue and Walker Street yesterday; changes in the area will provide three lanes for eastbound traffic: A through lane and left- and right-turn lanes; westbound traffic will have a single through lane and a left-turn lane.

JEFFERSON CITY -- Five articles of impeachment against Missouri Secretary of State Judi Moriarty are dispatched in the evening to the Missouri House on bipartisan votes; the articles of impeachment focus on the flawed state House filing last spring of Moriarty's son, and charge that she directed the back-dating of Tim Moriary's candidate paperwork.

1969

The Rev. Robert A. Grunow, director of public relations for Concord Seminary in St. Louis, is the guest speaker in all three worship services at Trinity Lutheran church in the morning, as part of the congregation's annual Mission Festival; Grunow is a classmate and close friend of Trinity's pastor, the Rev. Oscar A. Gerken.

Simpson Buick Co. is the apparent low bidder on four cars for the City of Cape Girardeau; two would go to the police department and two to the city for administrative use; the Buick bid was $5,697.36 for two police cars and $5,565.90 on the administrative vehicles; the firm allowed $165.90 on trade on an F-85 Oldsmobile the city has used for a number of years.