Out of the past: Oct. 5

Cape Girardeau's street department personnel striped Broadway between Clark Avenue and Walker Street yesterday; changes in the area will provide three lanes for eastbound traffic: A through lane and left- and right-turn lanes; westbound traffic will have a single through lane and a left-turn lane.
JEFFERSON CITY -- Five articles of impeachment against Missouri Secretary of State Judi Moriarty are dispatched in the evening to the Missouri House on bipartisan votes; the articles of impeachment focus on the flawed state House filing last spring of Moriarty's son, and charge that she directed the back-dating of Tim Moriary's candidate paperwork.
The Rev. Robert A. Grunow, director of public relations for Concord Seminary in St. Louis, is the guest speaker in all three worship services at Trinity Lutheran church in the morning, as part of the congregation's annual Mission Festival; Grunow is a classmate and close friend of Trinity's pastor, the Rev. Oscar A. Gerken.
Simpson Buick Co. is the apparent low bidder on four cars for the City of Cape Girardeau; two would go to the police department and two to the city for administrative use; the Buick bid was $5,697.36 for two police cars and $5,565.90 on the administrative vehicles; the firm allowed $165.90 on trade on an F-85 Oldsmobile the city has used for a number of years.
When the Gamble store on Main Street opens in the morning, there are 45 persons on hand ready to enter, because the store yesterday advertised it had a supply of shotgun shells; then more buyers drop in and the store becomes crowded; the ammunition, as well as a box of 22-caliber rifle cartridges, is put out one box to a customer; there is no quibbling about the price, which is set by government order.
ST. LOUIS -- Cardinals manager Billy Southworth gambles heavily on young Sylvester "Blix" Donnelly and wins over the Browns; Donnelly, a minor league no-hit maestro who had a 2-1 victory record all season, threw four relief innings; his mound performance and his cat-like play on a last-inning bunt are largely responsible for the Red Birds' 3-2 triumph in an 11-frame nerve-wringer.
Maj. Patrick Frissell, a Cape Girardeau man and commandant of the Aviation Repair Department of the U.S. Army at Indianapolis, was killed in an airplane accident yesterday; Frissell, 32, in passing over Prospect Mountain near Port Jervis, New York, struck a tree and was instantly killed; he and Lt. G.E. Ballard, who was injured in the crash, were participating in a cross-country flight; Frissell's body will be returned to Cape Girardeau for interment; he is survived by his wife, Rebecca Frissell, the youngest daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Louis Houck, and a 3-year-old daughter.
Rain, which starts early in the morning and keeps up until about 2 p.m., prevents the Perryville, Missouri, Red Sox-Capahas baseball game; efforts will be made to have the game played next Sunday.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
