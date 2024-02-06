Out of the past: Oct. 4

1993

Amid the hustle and bustle of normal airport activities yesterday afternoon, about 150 people turned out for the dedication of the newly remodeled Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport terminal building.

Cape Girardeau Police Chief Howard "Butch" Boyd Jr., unveils a three-pronged plan to battle street crime in the city, particularly the proliferation of illegal drug sales; Boyd, speaking before the City Council, propose the use of a crime unit composed of law enforcement officers from several area agencies to harass drug dealers, implementation of community service programs aimed at crime prevention, and the addition of 10 police officers over the next three years.

1968

St. Louis Globe-Democrat publisher G. Duncan Bauman attacks the American Bar Association's Reardon Report in an address to the Southeast Missouri Press Association at State College Academic Auditorium; Bauman, a member of the bar himself, says the report "attempts to suppress information which must be made public."

The improvement of North Sprigg Street is back in the planning stage, the proposed design reverting back to a much earlier proposal of widening and paving the street in a straight line between Bertling and the existing pavement.