Out of the past: Oct. 4

Amid the hustle and bustle of normal airport activities yesterday afternoon, about 150 people turned out for the dedication of the newly remodeled Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport terminal building.
Cape Girardeau Police Chief Howard "Butch" Boyd Jr., unveils a three-pronged plan to battle street crime in the city, particularly the proliferation of illegal drug sales; Boyd, speaking before the City Council, propose the use of a crime unit composed of law enforcement officers from several area agencies to harass drug dealers, implementation of community service programs aimed at crime prevention, and the addition of 10 police officers over the next three years.
St. Louis Globe-Democrat publisher G. Duncan Bauman attacks the American Bar Association's Reardon Report in an address to the Southeast Missouri Press Association at State College Academic Auditorium; Bauman, a member of the bar himself, says the report "attempts to suppress information which must be made public."
The improvement of North Sprigg Street is back in the planning stage, the proposed design reverting back to a much earlier proposal of widening and paving the street in a straight line between Bertling and the existing pavement.
Deeds indicating the sale of the Broadway, Park and Orpheum theaters by S.E. Brady to the Fox Theater Corp., have been placed on file in the office of Recorder of Deeds E.W. Hink at Jackson; no announcement about the transaction is made here; the three theaters have been under lease to the Fox interests since December 1929.
In a daring move, a military prisoner escapes from a moving Frisco train about two miles north of the railroad passenger station at Cape Girardeau at 4 a.m.; wearing handcuffs, the prisoner is dressed in an Army uniform; shots are fired by military guards when the prisoner flees, and it is possible the prisoner is wounded.
Dr. C.E. Freeman, chief surgeon at Jefferson Barracks in St. Louis, reports there are 500 cases of Spanish influenza, mostly mild, in the barracks' hospital; he has wired to the surgeon general in Washington for 20 more physicians.
Lee L. Albert, the flour and feed dealer on South Frederick Street, closed a deal Thursday with Charles Query, the Jackson transfer man, to take over the transfer business and operate it in connection with the flour and feed business.
-- Sharon K. Sanders