Out of the past: Oct. 31

Another milestone in the 100th anniversary year of Southeast Missouri State University will be reached tomorrow, when the Board of Regents holds its first public session under Missouri's new open meetings law; the public isn't expected to stampede the meeting room, but representatives of Cape Girardeau's print and broadcast media will be sitting in with the regents at a regularly scheduled meeting for the first time.

1948

Protestants of Cape Girardeau and the immediate area assemble in First Baptist Church in the evening to hear the annual Reformation Day sermon; delivering the address at the community service is Dr. Frank C. Tucker, pastor of Centenary Methodist Church of St. Louis; supplementing his sermon on "The Flame of Protestantism" are two vocal soloists, as well as selections by a community choir, composed of members of Cape Girardeau's various church choirs.

Dr. A.C. Ivy, vice president of the University of Illinois, who is in Cape Girardeau to deliver the key address at the State College Diamond Jubilee, speaks to the adult classes, the three youth division and the Junior Department of Centenary Methodist Church in the morning; the program, which is open to the public, is in the church auditorium.

1923

Motor traffic south of Cape Girardeau is going by way of Chaffee, Missouri, as the bridge over the large diversion channel south of here is closed for repairs; the north end of the span is being repaired, and the bridge should be shut down only one day.

Plans for giving additional drainage relief for hundreds of acres of land in Southeast Missouri which haven't been sufficiently drained by the original project of the Little River Drainage District were submitted to a meeting of landowners in the district at Morehouse, Missouri, yesterday and were adopted by a heavy majority vote of those present; approximately 466,000 acres in six counties of Southeast Missouri will be affected by the plan.

