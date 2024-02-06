Out of the past: Oct. 30

Robbie Ralls of Cape Girardeau recently called home from vacationing in California to tell his friends and family he won big on "The Price Is Right"; Ralls won nearly $22,000 in cash and prizes, including a new car; the show featuring Ralls will air tomorrow on CBS.
Cape Girardeau's new city flag could be flying in time for next year's Riverfest; at least that's the date members of Cape Girardeau's Class of 2000 are shooting for; students and members of Vision 2000 Community Relations Council met last night at Central High School to begin reviewing guidelines for the contest to design a city flag.
Southeast Missouri State University next semester will offer a program in law enforcement that can lead to a bachelor's degree in criminal justice; in a report to Region 8 of the Law Enforcement Assistance Council, Dr. A.R. Meyer, dean of instruction, says because of the interest shown in criminal justice courses, the university plans to introduce the program in January.
The Rev. Lester F. Bain, 64, a Baptist minister more than 30 years and Scott City postmaster the past 25 years, dies at his home here of an apparent heart attack; Bain is stricken while working on an automobile at the family home; his body is discovered by his wife when she returns home from teaching school.
Removal this week of the Wimpy refreshment stand from the city-owned building at the entrance to the new city park will clear the way for razing of the old structure and eventual erection of an adequate entrance to the park; Wimpy's is removing its equipment across Highway 61 to a building purchased from Bill Kuykendall and previously used as a garage; in addition to the feature line of hamburgers, sandwiches and cold drinks, the new location will have a full line of groceries and meats; it is owned by Fred Lewis and his sons, Bill and Freeman Lewis.
John Van Gilder, living on Perryville Road, six miles from Cape Girardeau, reports seeing a deer at his place yesterday morning; only occasionally is a deer seen in this county.
The Rev. J.H. Taylor, pastor of Christ Episcopal Church, is elected president of the Cape Girardeau Ministerial Association at its noon meeting at the Metropolitan restaurant; the Rev. H.E. Roos of the Methodist Episcopal Church is named secretary and treasurer; plans are made for a union Thanksgiving service, with pastors of the association participating; the service will be at 10:30 a.m. Thanksgiving day at the Presbyterian Church.
William A. Anderson, contracting decorator of St. Louis, who sustained injuries when he was struck on the head by a falling brick while arranging the stage decorations at the New Broadway Theatre Jan 22, receives $300 damages; the suit was brought against the Cape Theatre and Realty Company and S.E. Brady, manager of the house.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
