Out of the past: Oct. 30

1997

Robbie Ralls of Cape Girardeau recently called home from vacationing in California to tell his friends and family he won big on "The Price Is Right"; Ralls won nearly $22,000 in cash and prizes, including a new car; the show featuring Ralls will air tomorrow on CBS.

Cape Girardeau's new city flag could be flying in time for next year's Riverfest; at least that's the date members of Cape Girardeau's Class of 2000 are shooting for; students and members of Vision 2000 Community Relations Council met last night at Central High School to begin reviewing guidelines for the contest to design a city flag.

1972

Southeast Missouri State University next semester will offer a program in law enforcement that can lead to a bachelor's degree in criminal justice; in a report to Region 8 of the Law Enforcement Assistance Council, Dr. A.R. Meyer, dean of instruction, says because of the interest shown in criminal justice courses, the university plans to introduce the program in January.

The Rev. Lester F. Bain, 64, a Baptist minister more than 30 years and Scott City postmaster the past 25 years, dies at his home here of an apparent heart attack; Bain is stricken while working on an automobile at the family home; his body is discovered by his wife when she returns home from teaching school.