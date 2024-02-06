Out of the past: Oct. 30

1992

Children of low-income families in Cape Girardeau and Bollinger counties will soon have access to basic medical care through a new clinic at the Cape Girardeau County Health Department; the clinic opens Nov. 9; it is estimated nearly 2,500 children in Cape Girardeau County have no doctor, except through hospital emergency rooms.

Don and Beverly Strohmeyer have been presented the Otto F. Dingeldein Award of the Southeast Missouri Council on the Arts; the award recognizes outstanding contributions to the arts.

1967

SIKESTON, Mo. -- Authorities continue to search for the cause of a flash fire which triggered a dust explosion yesterday at the Scott County Milling Co., here, leaving one man dead; damage to the grain storage complex is estimated at over $1 million; killed in the incident was Leonard Ray Hornback, 29, of Sikeston.

The Golden Eagles, the State College's famed marching band, will perform at half time of the St. Louis Cardinal-Green Bay Packer football game at Busch Memorial Station in St. Louis, weather permitting; the game and half time show will be televised nationally, marking the third time the band has appeared on the national network.