Out of the past: Oct. 30

Children of low-income families in Cape Girardeau and Bollinger counties will soon have access to basic medical care through a new clinic at the Cape Girardeau County Health Department; the clinic opens Nov. 9; it is estimated nearly 2,500 children in Cape Girardeau County have no doctor, except through hospital emergency rooms.
Don and Beverly Strohmeyer have been presented the Otto F. Dingeldein Award of the Southeast Missouri Council on the Arts; the award recognizes outstanding contributions to the arts.
SIKESTON, Mo. -- Authorities continue to search for the cause of a flash fire which triggered a dust explosion yesterday at the Scott County Milling Co., here, leaving one man dead; damage to the grain storage complex is estimated at over $1 million; killed in the incident was Leonard Ray Hornback, 29, of Sikeston.
The Golden Eagles, the State College's famed marching band, will perform at half time of the St. Louis Cardinal-Green Bay Packer football game at Busch Memorial Station in St. Louis, weather permitting; the game and half time show will be televised nationally, marking the third time the band has appeared on the national network.
CHAFFEE, Mo. -- Sgt. James L. Burnett, 23, son of Mr. and Mrs. Harvey Burnett of Chaffee, who is with the armed forces in Alaska, is a patient in Barnes Hospital at Vancouver, Washington, recovering from an accident apparently sustained in training; he sustained a hip fracture and suffered a hemorrhage; Burnett's two brothers, Robert L. and Jack T. Burnett, also both sergeants, are also serving in the Army in Alaska.
Breaking a fall drought that had assumed serious proportions, rain yesterday and today brings general relief over a wide area; in Cape Girardeau County communities, many farmers were hauling water for drinking purposes and in some cases to water livestock.
Joseph Iles and family, who have been occupying one of the Gelvin houses on South Ellis Street, leave for St. Louis to make that city their home in the future; Iles came here two years ago to succeed Jim Varner as district manager of the Waters-Pierce Oil Co., and has now been transferred to the St. Louis district.
A two-story brick building is being erected by Leo Brenneissen on Main Street in Fornfelt; the first floor will be used as a garage and undertaking establishment, while the upper floor will be for other business purposes.
-- Sharon Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.