Out of the past: Oct. 3

A relative newcomer to the Cape Girardeau manufacturing scene has been accorded the Chamber of Commerce's highest honor for industry; Miltenberger & Willing (M&W) Packaging U.S. Inc., which opened the doors to a $41 million, eight-building complex in early 1990, was recognized as the 1997 Industry of the Year, at the chamber's annual Industrial Appreciation Dinner last night.
U.S. Rep. Jo Ann Emerson wants to cancel Congress' automatic pay raise; she is among 27 lawmakers who are pushing a bill that would terminate automatic cost-of-living adjustments for Congress.
Harold F. Kiehne, director of the Campus School at Southeast Missouri State University, one of the state's most respected school administrators, dies of a heart attack in the morning in a Sikeston, Missouri, hospital; he was 55 years old; his teaching and administrative career in Missouri schools covered a period of 32 years; he succeeded Edward J. Gilbert on his retirement as director of the Campus School, taking the post in the fall of 1970.
A mystery that has baffled historians for years -- the whereabouts of the grave of a lawman involved in the capture of the slayer of Abraham Lincoln -- may have a Cape Girardeau County connection; the body of Gen. Lafayette C. Baker, the Civil War detective credited with running down John Wilkes Booth is reportedly buried in the county, but exactly where remains a mystery.
Iska Carmack of Rodney Acres was advised yesterday of the sudden death of her brother, Barrett Rodney Whitelaw of Los Angeles, California; a former resident of Cape Girardeau, Whitelaw, 58, was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Rodney G. Whitelaw; he had acted in motion pictures since returning from World War I and was under contract for many years with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer.
The annual meeting of the Cherokee Trail District of Boy Scouts is held at New McKendree Methodist Church in the evening; during a Court of Honor, Eagle badges are presented to Jean E. Hacker and Sam McClanahan, as well as other types of awards to 21 other Scouts of the district.
J.J. Dunnegan, contractor of Shenandoah, Iowa, has been awarded the contract to build the West End sewer on a bid of $330,866; work will start as soon as the contract is officially drawn up and the machines belonging to the contractor are shipped to Cape Girardeau; Dunnegan says he will get underway with the work by Nov. 1, with the intention of completing the project before May 1, 1923.
A $25,000 plant for the manufacture of concrete sewer pipe and reinforced culvert tiling is to be established in Cape Girardeau to furnish pipe for the West End sewer, announces J.W. McCracken, president of the McCracken Pipe Co. of Sioux City, Iowa; site for the plant hasn't been selected.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
