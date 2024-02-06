Out of the past: Oct. 3

1997

A relative newcomer to the Cape Girardeau manufacturing scene has been accorded the Chamber of Commerce's highest honor for industry; Miltenberger & Willing (M&W) Packaging U.S. Inc., which opened the doors to a $41 million, eight-building complex in early 1990, was recognized as the 1997 Industry of the Year, at the chamber's annual Industrial Appreciation Dinner last night.

U.S. Rep. Jo Ann Emerson wants to cancel Congress' automatic pay raise; she is among 27 lawmakers who are pushing a bill that would terminate automatic cost-of-living adjustments for Congress.

1972

Harold F. Kiehne, director of the Campus School at Southeast Missouri State University, one of the state's most respected school administrators, dies of a heart attack in the morning in a Sikeston, Missouri, hospital; he was 55 years old; his teaching and administrative career in Missouri schools covered a period of 32 years; he succeeded Edward J. Gilbert on his retirement as director of the Campus School, taking the post in the fall of 1970.

A mystery that has baffled historians for years -- the whereabouts of the grave of a lawman involved in the capture of the slayer of Abraham Lincoln -- may have a Cape Girardeau County connection; the body of Gen. Lafayette C. Baker, the Civil War detective credited with running down John Wilkes Booth is reportedly buried in the county, but exactly where remains a mystery.