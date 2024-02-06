All sections
RecordsOctober 3, 2020
Out of the past: Oct. 3
The first of 15 community meetings to help the Cape Girardeau Board of Education set a course for the next five years will be held tonight at Franklin Elementary School; the meetings are being conducted by the Vision Planning Committee, a newly formed group charged with collecting information from the community and school district staff about the direction the school district should take...

1995

The first of 15 community meetings to help the Cape Girardeau Board of Education set a course for the next five years will be held tonight at Franklin Elementary School; the meetings are being conducted by the Vision Planning Committee, a newly formed group charged with collecting information from the community and school district staff about the direction the school district should take.

Most area residents reach their own verdicts on the trial of the century; some think the Los Angeles jury made the right decision in acquitting O.J. Simpson of killing his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, while others think a guilty man was freed.

1970

The third annual Golden Eagles High School Band Day on the State College campus is observed with a parade down Broadway in the morning and demonstrations in the afternoon at Houck Stadium; the feature event is a clinic conducted by Al G. Wright, member of the music faculty at Purdue University.

Mary Beth Wrape, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. George H. Wrape of Cape Girardeau, represented the victorious senior class as Notre Dame Activity Week Queen; her escort was Danny Wengert, son of Mr. and Mrs. J.C. Wengert of Cape Girardeau; the school raised $4,963.66 during the week, with the seniors leading the way with $1,765.72.

1945

Twice altered to make room for more names of service men and women, the Cape Girardeau County Service Honor Roll at Fairground Park has again become too small; George Vandeven, who is in charge of the project for the American Legion, says 178 names remain to be added to the board; an additional panel may be added between the center posts for those names; at present, 4,208 men from the county are in service, while 103 gave their lives.

Construction has begun on a building on the south side of West Broadway, just west of Clark Avenue, being erected for Mr. and Mrs. G.M. Campbell; the 56-by-50-foot building, of frame construction, will be used as a gasoline service station.

1920

Theresa M. Loeffler Flentge dies in the evening at the home of her son, A.J. Flentge, in Jackson; she and William Flengte were married in 1858 and resided in Jackson until 1860, when the Civil War broke out, and her husband was made captain of Company K, 17th Missouri Militia; later in the campaign, his young wife accompanied her husband on the battlefield, and for three years was active as a worker among the sick and wounded; the couple returned to Jackson after the war; he was county clerk until his death in 1875.

BENTON, Mo. -- J.D. Rodgers, 75, Confederate veteran of the Civil War and a resident of this city, departs in the afternoon for Houston, Texas, to attend the Confederate Reunion being held there this week; he is accompanied by Chester Frobase and Ed Tirmenstein.

-- Sharon K. Sanders

