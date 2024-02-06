Out of the past: Oct. 3

1995

The first of 15 community meetings to help the Cape Girardeau Board of Education set a course for the next five years will be held tonight at Franklin Elementary School; the meetings are being conducted by the Vision Planning Committee, a newly formed group charged with collecting information from the community and school district staff about the direction the school district should take.

Most area residents reach their own verdicts on the trial of the century; some think the Los Angeles jury made the right decision in acquitting O.J. Simpson of killing his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, while others think a guilty man was freed.

1970

The third annual Golden Eagles High School Band Day on the State College campus is observed with a parade down Broadway in the morning and demonstrations in the afternoon at Houck Stadium; the feature event is a clinic conducted by Al G. Wright, member of the music faculty at Purdue University.

Mary Beth Wrape, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. George H. Wrape of Cape Girardeau, represented the victorious senior class as Notre Dame Activity Week Queen; her escort was Danny Wengert, son of Mr. and Mrs. J.C. Wengert of Cape Girardeau; the school raised $4,963.66 during the week, with the seniors leading the way with $1,765.72.